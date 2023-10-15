ריווילינג די סיקריץ פון אַסטערויד בעננו

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission recently delivered samples from asteroid Bennu to Earth, and initial analysis has provided exciting insights. The sample material shows evidence of both water and high-carbon content, suggesting the presence of the building blocks for life on our planet. This discovery could help scientists better understand the origins of life on Earth and the potential for life elsewhere in the universe.

The samples were revealed at NASA’s Johnson Space Center on October 11, where scientists showcased the 4.5-billion-year-old rock and dust. The bulk of the sample is located inside the OSIRIS-REx sample collector, with visible material from Bennu on the outside.

In other space news, NASA astronaut Frank Rubio recently returned to Earth after spending a record-breaking 371 days aboard the International Space Station. During a news conference on October 13, Rubio reflected on his mission and the uniqueness of our planet. Extended spaceflights like Rubio’s provide valuable data on the effects of long-duration space travel on the human body, crucial for future missions to the Moon and Mars.

Furthermore, NASA’s Psyche spacecraft successfully launched on October 13. Riding atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, Psyche is heading towards a metal-rich asteroid with the same name. This mission aims to study the asteroid and gain insights into how rocky planets like Earth formed.

Lastly, NASA provided live coverage of the annular solar eclipse on October 14. This rare celestial event occurs when the Moon passes in front of the Sun but doesn’t completely cover it, resulting in a “ring of fire” in the sky. People across the contiguous 48 states had the opportunity to witness at least a partial eclipse.

These recent developments in space exploration highlight NASA’s ongoing efforts to expand our understanding of the universe and uncover the secrets of celestial bodies.

קוואלן:

– NASA: Revealing Historic Samples Returned From Asteroid Bennu

– NASA: Rubio Discusses Record-Breaking Spaceflight

– NASA: Psyche Spacecraft Launches to a Metal World

– NASA: NASA Coverage of Annular Solar Eclipse