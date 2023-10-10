שטאָט לעבן

אַנוויילד ניו טעטשנאָלאָגיעס און די מאַכט פון אַי

וויסנשאַפט

די פּאָטענציעל פון Alfvén וואַוועס אין טאַמינג ראַנאַוויי עלעקטראָנס פֿאַר פוסיאָן ענערגיע

Byראבערט ענדרו

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס
די פּאָטענציעל פון Alfvén וואַוועס אין טאַמינג ראַנאַוויי עלעקטראָנס פֿאַר פוסיאָן ענערגיע

Harnessing the power of fusion holds great promise as a clean and virtually limitless source of energy. However, achieving a fusion reaction on Earth requires heating matter to extreme temperatures, creating a superheated plasma. The challenge lies in maintaining the stability of the plasma, as disruptions can occur, leading to the release of runaway electrons and damage to the reactor.

In a recent study, scientists from the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) proposed a solution to mitigate the damage caused by disruptions. By focusing on runaway electrons, which are one of the most detrimental components of disruptions, the researchers found that these electrons generate a unique type of electromagnetic wave within the plasma called Alfvén waves. These waves, first predicted by Swedish physicist Hannes Alfvén, act as brakes for the high-energy electrons, slowing down their potentially destructive growth.

The discovery of Alfvén waves provides hope for developing safer and more efficient fusion reactors. Their effectiveness in curbing the formation of runaway electrons depends on various plasma parameters, which can be influenced by reactor design. While there are no concrete proposals for implementation yet, the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) in France and the DIII-D and ASDEX Upgrade reactors are potential candidates for experimental applications.

This breakthrough not only honors Alfvén’s legacy, but also opens the door to a new era of fusion reactor design. As scientists continue to explore the potential of Alfvén waves, we may be one step closer to achieving clean and abundant energy through fusion.

רעפערענץ: טשאַנג ליו עט על, זיך-קאַנסיסטענט סימיאַליישאַן פון די עקסייטיישאַן פון קאַמפּרעשאַנאַל אַלפווענ אייגן מאָדעס און ראַנאַוויי עלעקטראָן דיפיוזשאַן אין טאָקאַמאַק דיסראַפּשאַנז, פיזיק. Rev. Lett (2023). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.131.085102

By ראבערט ענדרו

פֿאַרבונדענע פּאָסטן

וויסנשאַפט

זונ סטאָרמז: אַ סאַקאָנע צו מאָדערן טעכנאָלאָגיע און ינפראַסטראַקטשער

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס וויקי סטאַווראָפּאָולאָו
וויסנשאַפט

אלטע בוים רינגס אַנטדעקן דעוואַסטייטינג זונ - שטורעם וואָס קען ווירקן די ציוויליזאַציע הייַנט

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס ראבערט ענדרו
וויסנשאַפט

נאַסאַ ס ינדזשאַנואַטי מאַרס העליקאָפּטער שטעלט נייַ גיכקייַט רעקאָרד אויף 62 פלי

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס וויקי סטאַווראָפּאָולאָו

איר מיסט

וויסנשאַפט

זונ סטאָרמז: אַ סאַקאָנע צו מאָדערן טעכנאָלאָגיע און ינפראַסטראַקטשער

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס וויקי סטאַווראָפּאָולאָו קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
וויסנשאַפט

אלטע בוים רינגס אַנטדעקן דעוואַסטייטינג זונ - שטורעם וואָס קען ווירקן די ציוויליזאַציע הייַנט

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס ראבערט ענדרו קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
וויסנשאַפט

נאַסאַ ס ינדזשאַנואַטי מאַרס העליקאָפּטער שטעלט נייַ גיכקייַט רעקאָרד אויף 62 פלי

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס וויקי סטאַווראָפּאָולאָו קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
וויסנשאַפט

ססיענטיסץ געפֿינען שעפעדיק וואַסער און טשאַד אין אַסטערויד מוסטער, שטיצן טעאָריע פון ​​​​לעבן ס ​​אָריגינס

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס ראבערט ענדרו קסנומקס באַמערקונגען