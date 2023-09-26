שטאָט לעבן

ISRO אַססעסס די פּלאַץ סיטואַציע אַרום ל 1 פונט פֿאַר אַדיטיאַ-ל 1 זונ - עקספּלאָראַטאָרי מיסיע

Byראבערט ענדרו

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס
India’s first solar exploratory mission, Aditya-L1, is currently on its way towards the Sun-Earth Lagrange’s Point 1 (L1). To ensure the safety of the spacecraft and avoid any potential close approaches with other neighboring spacecraft, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has assessed the space situation around L1. The assessment was conducted with the support of NASA-JPL (Jet Propulsion Laboratory).

Aditya-L1, launched on September 2, 2023, is India’s inaugural mission dedicated to studying the Sun, particularly its photosphere, chromosphere, and corona. After completing a 16-day stay in Earth’s orbit, the spacecraft embarked on its journey towards L1 on September 18, 2023.

Lagrange points, also referred to as libration points, are specific locations in space where the gravitational force of two massive bodies, such as the Sun and Earth, precisely matches the centripetal force required for a small object, like a spacecraft, to move with them. These points are advantageous for spacecraft as they minimize orbit corrections and fuel requirements.

For combinations of two orbital bodies, such as the Sun-Earth and Earth-Moon systems, there are five Lagrange points (L1 to L5). The three points – L1, L2, and L3 – are dynamically unstable and lie on the line passing through the centers of the two large bodies. On the other hand, the remaining two points – L4 and L5 – are stable points and each acts as the third vertex of an equilateral triangle formed with the centers of the two large bodies.

By assessing the space situation around L1, ISRO aims to ensure the smooth progression of Aditya-L1 towards its final destination. This assessment will contribute to the overall success of India’s first solar exploratory mission.

קוואלן:
– ISRO
- נאַסאַ-דזשפּל

