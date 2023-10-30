טאַסמאַניאַנס מעזמערייזד דורך ברעטטייקינג אַסטראַל ווייַזן

A dazzling celestial spectacle left Tasmanians awestruck as they witnessed a remarkable shooting star show gracing the night sky. In a phenomenon that thrilled both residents of Hobart and Launceston, a meteoric entity streaked through the Earth’s atmosphere, captivating sky gazers with its radiant display.

Accounts of the meteor-type object varied, with one resident from Trevallyn describing the star’s trajectory as it traversed the heavens before abruptly erupting into a brilliant burst of light moments later. The astonishing event left onlookers astounded and filled with a sense of wonder at the vastness and mystery of the universe.

While a mostly cloudy night with showers had been anticipated throughout the state, nothing could overshadow the magnificence of this celestial spectacle. The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) had initially warned of possible gusty thunderstorms and small hail in the west, accompanied by snowfalls reaching approximately 800 meters. Additionally, they predicted fresh and gusty winds from the west to northwestern directions.

פראגעס:

What is a shooting star?

Contrary to popular belief, a shooting star is not a star at all. Instead, it is a meteor that enters Earth’s atmosphere, creating a magnificent streak of light as it burns up due to the friction with the air.

Are shooting stars rare?

Shooting stars are relatively common occurrences. In fact, thousands of meteors enter Earth’s atmosphere every day. However, due to various factors such as weather conditions, light pollution, and timing, witnessing a particularly spectacular shooting star display can be an uncommon and awe-inspiring experience.

Can shooting stars hit the Earth?

While it is extremely rare for shooting stars to actually reach the Earth’s surface, there have been documented cases of meteorites, which are larger and denser fragments of meteors, surviving the atmospheric entry and impacting the Earth. However, the chances of being harmed by a falling meteorite are incredibly low.