שטאָט לעבן

אַנוויילד ניו טעטשנאָלאָגיעס און די מאַכט פון אַי

וויסנשאַפט

ספּאַסעקס ס פאַלקאָן שווער ראַקעט צוגעגרייט פֿאַר די פּסיכיק מיסיע לאָנטש

Byגבריאל באטע

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס
ספּאַסעקס ס פאַלקאָן שווער ראַקעט צוגעגרייט פֿאַר די פּסיכיק מיסיע לאָנטש

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket has arrived at Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, in preparation for its upcoming mission to send NASA’s Psyche spacecraft to the metal asteroid also named Psyche. However, weather conditions may pose a challenge to the planned launch.

The Falcon Heavy will propel the Psyche spacecraft towards the asteroid located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Once it reaches its destination in 2029, the spacecraft will study the metallic asteroid up close for a minimum of 26 months. Scientists believe that Psyche could be the exposed core of an ancient protoplanet, and the mission’s observations could provide valuable insights into the formation of planets and the early stages of the solar system.

The Falcon Heavy rocket is comprised of three first stages of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, with a central core topped by an upper stage and the payload. Currently the second-most powerful rocket in operation, after NASA’s Space Launch System, the Falcon Heavy made its debut test flight in February 2018, successfully launching Elon Musk’s Tesla Roadster into orbit.

While the Psyche mission is scheduled for launch on October 12, 2023, NASA officials have noted that the weather forecast predicts only a 20% chance of suitable conditions for launch on that day. Backup launch opportunities are available until October 25, allowing for flexibility in the launch timeline.

Overall, the Falcon Heavy’s upcoming mission to Psyche presents an exciting opportunity to further explore and understand the mysteries of our solar system’s beginnings.

קוואלן:
- נאַסאַ / אַוברי געמיגנאַני

By גבריאל באטע

פֿאַרבונדענע פּאָסטן

וויסנשאַפט

די סאָונדס אונטער אונדזער פֿיס: שטיין סטאַביליטי גילוי דורך אַקוסטיש פּאַטערנז

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס Mampho Brescia
וויסנשאַפט

Ryuzo Yanagimachi, גיביקייַט פאָרשונג פּיאָניר, איז געשטארבן אין 95

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס ראבערט ענדרו
וויסנשאַפט

ינדיאַ ס ערשטער זונ - מישאַן Aditya-L1 צו דערגרייכן לאַגראַנדזש פונט אין יאנואר

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס גבריאל באטע

איר מיסט

וויסנשאַפט

די סאָונדס אונטער אונדזער פֿיס: שטיין סטאַביליטי גילוי דורך אַקוסטיש פּאַטערנז

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס Mampho Brescia קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
וויסנשאַפט

Ryuzo Yanagimachi, גיביקייַט פאָרשונג פּיאָניר, איז געשטארבן אין 95

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס ראבערט ענדרו קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
וויסנשאַפט

ינדיאַ ס ערשטער זונ - מישאַן Aditya-L1 צו דערגרייכן לאַגראַנדזש פונט אין יאנואר

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס גבריאל באטע קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
וויסנשאַפט

יונג אַסטראָנאָמער עמברייסיז מאַגיש פון זונ עקליפּסע

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס וויקי סטאַווראָפּאָולאָו קסנומקס באַמערקונגען