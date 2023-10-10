שטאָט לעבן

אַנוויילד ניו טעטשנאָלאָגיעס און די מאַכט פון אַי

וויסנשאַפט

אָבסערווירן זונ פלאַרעס מיט די James Webb ספעיס טעלעסקאָפּ

Byראבערט ענדרו

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס
אָבסערווירן זונ פלאַרעס מיט די James Webb ספעיס טעלעסקאָפּ

Researchers using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have closely studied solar flares erupting from the volatile star, TRAPPIST-1. This new information could greatly assist scientists in their search for exoplanets that resemble Earth and may potentially support life.

Located approximately 40 light-years away from Earth, TRAPPIST-1 is home to seven known planets, three of which reside in the habitable zone. Despite its relatively small size, the star produces multiple powerful flares daily, emitting radiation that extends far into space.

Led by Ward Howard, a NASA Sagan Fellow at the Department of Astrophysical and Planetary Sciences at CU Boulder, the team recorded a series of solar flares originating from TRAPPIST-1 over a period of 27 hours. By using a unique mathematical method, they were able to differentiate the light emitted by the flares from the star’s regular radiation. The outcome of this process allowed for clearer images of the planets and their atmospheres.

Observing exoplanets like those found around TRAPPIST-1’s seven worlds is challenging due to their great distance. Astrophysicists can only study these planets when they pass in front of their bright host stars. However, when a star exhibits as much chaos as TRAPPIST-1, this task becomes even more difficult.

For the first time, the team used the JWST to observe flares from TRAPPIST-1 in specific wavelengths of infrared light. Through this method, they captured the detailed evolution of four flares over several hours, witnessing their growing brightness, peak, and subsequent dimming.

The researchers successfully removed approximately 80% of the flare’s light from their observations, enabling more precise data collection on the star’s seven planets. Moreover, this approach can be applied to similar nearby star systems, expanding our knowledge of exoplanet atmospheres.

Ward Howard stated, “Because of JWST, it is the first time in history that we’ve been able to look for planets around other stars that have the sorts of secondary atmospheres you could find around, say, Earth, Venus, or Mars.”

This latest research has marked an important step forward in the quest for understanding exoplanets and their potential to host extraterrestrial life.

קוואלן:
– Original article: [Insert Source Name]
– Definitions: JWST: James Webb Space Telescope. Exoplanets: Planets beyond our solar system.
- בילד: [אַרייַנלייגן בילד מקור נאָמען]

By ראבערט ענדרו

פֿאַרבונדענע פּאָסטן

וויסנשאַפט

זונ סטאָרמז: אַ סאַקאָנע צו מאָדערן טעכנאָלאָגיע און ינפראַסטראַקטשער

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס וויקי סטאַווראָפּאָולאָו
וויסנשאַפט

אלטע בוים רינגס אַנטדעקן דעוואַסטייטינג זונ - שטורעם וואָס קען ווירקן די ציוויליזאַציע הייַנט

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס ראבערט ענדרו
וויסנשאַפט

נאַסאַ ס ינדזשאַנואַטי מאַרס העליקאָפּטער שטעלט נייַ גיכקייַט רעקאָרד אויף 62 פלי

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס וויקי סטאַווראָפּאָולאָו

איר מיסט

וויסנשאַפט

זונ סטאָרמז: אַ סאַקאָנע צו מאָדערן טעכנאָלאָגיע און ינפראַסטראַקטשער

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס וויקי סטאַווראָפּאָולאָו קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
וויסנשאַפט

אלטע בוים רינגס אַנטדעקן דעוואַסטייטינג זונ - שטורעם וואָס קען ווירקן די ציוויליזאַציע הייַנט

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס ראבערט ענדרו קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
וויסנשאַפט

נאַסאַ ס ינדזשאַנואַטי מאַרס העליקאָפּטער שטעלט נייַ גיכקייַט רעקאָרד אויף 62 פלי

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס וויקי סטאַווראָפּאָולאָו קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
וויסנשאַפט

ססיענטיסץ געפֿינען שעפעדיק וואַסער און טשאַד אין אַסטערויד מוסטער, שטיצן טעאָריע פון ​​​​לעבן ס ​​אָריגינס

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס ראבערט ענדרו קסנומקס באַמערקונגען