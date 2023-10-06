שטאָט לעבן

אַנוויילד ניו טעטשנאָלאָגיעס און די מאַכט פון אַי

וויסנשאַפט

Kerry Wood Nature Center ינווייץ איר צו זיין עדות צו די ספּעקטאַקיאַלער יערלעך זונ עקליפּסע

ByMampho Brescia

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס
Kerry Wood Nature Center ינווייץ איר צו זיין עדות צו די ספּעקטאַקיאַלער יערלעך זונ עקליפּסע

The Kerry Wood Nature Centre is hosting a special event to observe the upcoming annual solar eclipse. This rare phenomenon occurs when the Moon comes between the Sun and Earth, creating a shadow on the Earth’s surface. With the right equipment, it is possible to safely view the Sun as the Moon partially blocks its light.

According to NASA, this particular eclipse is an annular solar eclipse. An annular eclipse occurs when the Moon is at or near its farthest point from Earth during its orbit. As a result, the Moon appears smaller than the Sun and does not fully cover it. Instead, it creates a captivating sight of a dark disk atop a larger, bright disk, forming a ring-like shape around the Moon.

The solar eclipse will take place on the morning of Saturday, October 14. This event offers Red Deer a unique opportunity to witness a solar eclipse, which will be the best view the city has had in several years.

Join the Kerry Wood Nature Centre for this memorable event and witness the beauty and wonder of the annual solar eclipse. Be sure to bring the necessary equipment to safely observe the eclipse and enjoy this extraordinary celestial event.

דעפיניטיאָנס:
– Solar Eclipse: A phenomenon that occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, causing a temporary shadow on Earth’s surface.
– Annular Solar Eclipse: A type of solar eclipse where the Moon is at or near its farthest point from Earth, resulting in a ring-like shape around the Moon.

קוואלן:
– Kerry Wood Nature Centre
- נאַסאַ

By Mampho Brescia

פֿאַרבונדענע פּאָסטן

וויסנשאַפט

סופּערמאַסיוו שווארצע לאָך אין M87 קאַנפערמז איינשטיין ס טעאָריעס

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס גבריאל באטע
וויסנשאַפט

א מאַסיוו אָזאָנע לאָך דיסקאַווערד איבער אַנטאַרקטיקאַ

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס וויקי סטאַווראָפּאָולאָו
וויסנשאַפט

די ראָלע פון ​​MOF אין מאַינטיינינג מיטאָטשאָנדריאַל אָרנטלעכקייַט און פונקציע

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס Mampho Brescia

איר מיסט

וויסנשאַפט

סופּערמאַסיוו שווארצע לאָך אין M87 קאַנפערמז איינשטיין ס טעאָריעס

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס גבריאל באטע קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
וויסנשאַפט

א מאַסיוו אָזאָנע לאָך דיסקאַווערד איבער אַנטאַרקטיקאַ

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס וויקי סטאַווראָפּאָולאָו קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
וויסנשאַפט

די ראָלע פון ​​MOF אין מאַינטיינינג מיטאָטשאָנדריאַל אָרנטלעכקייַט און פונקציע

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס Mampho Brescia קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
וויסנשאַפט

רעסעאַרטשערס אַנטדעקן אלטע אַגאַווע געוויקסן אין אַריזאָנאַ וואָס האָבן פּערסיסטאַד פֿאַר טויזנטער פון יאָרן

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס ראבערט ענדרו קסנומקס באַמערקונגען