שטאָט לעבן

אַנוויילד ניו טעטשנאָלאָגיעס און די מאַכט פון אַי

וויסנשאַפט

אַסטראָפאָטאָגראַפער קאַפּטשערז אַ סטאַנינג מיינונג פון זעלטן סופּער בלו לבנה איבער פּאָרטוגאַל

Byראבערט ענדרו

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס
אַסטראָפאָטאָגראַפער קאַפּטשערז אַ סטאַנינג מיינונג פון זעלטן סופּער בלו לבנה איבער פּאָרטוגאַל

Professional photographer Miguel Claro recently captured a breathtaking image of the Super Blue Moon on August 30, 2023, as it rose over Monsaraz castle at the Dark Sky Alqueva reserve in Portugal. Claro, known for his astrophotography, is a member of The World at Night and the official astrophotographer of the Dark Sky Alqueva Reserve.

Contrary to its name, the Blue Moon is not actually blue. It is defined as the second full moon in a month or the third of four full moons in a single season. On the other hand, a Supermoon occurs when the full moon coincides with the moon’s perigee, making it appear slightly larger and brighter than usual.

The Super Blue Moon of August 30th was a rare event that won’t occur again for several decades. According to NASA, the next Super Blue Moon will be in 2037.

For those interested in observing the moon, there are guides available for the best deals on binoculars and telescopes. Additionally, there are recommended cameras and lenses for astrophotography to help capture your own celestial images.

Miguel Claro’s work can be found on his website and his Instagram account, showcasing his spectacular images of the night sky.

If you have your own photos of the moon that you would like to share with Space.com’s readers, you can submit them along with your comments and location to [email protected].

קוואלן:
– Space.com (source article)

By ראבערט ענדרו

פֿאַרבונדענע פּאָסטן

וויסנשאַפט

נאַסאַ פּאָוסטפּאָנעס די קאַטער פון פּסיטשע אַסטערויד מיסיע צו דערהייַנטיקן די טרוסטער קאַנפיגיעריישאַן

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס גבריאל באטע
וויסנשאַפט

די ופדעקונג פון אַן אלטע ים טשערעפּאַכע פאָססיל גיט ינסייט אין עוואָלוטיאָנאַרי געשיכטע

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס Mampho Brescia
וויסנשאַפט

פארשטאנד קיכלעך און פּריוואַטקייט פּאַלאַסיז

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס Mampho Brescia

איר מיסט

וויסנשאַפט

נאַסאַ פּאָוסטפּאָנעס די קאַטער פון פּסיטשע אַסטערויד מיסיע צו דערהייַנטיקן די טרוסטער קאַנפיגיעריישאַן

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס גבריאל באטע קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
וויסנשאַפט

די ופדעקונג פון אַן אלטע ים טשערעפּאַכע פאָססיל גיט ינסייט אין עוואָלוטיאָנאַרי געשיכטע

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס Mampho Brescia קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
וויסנשאַפט

פארשטאנד קיכלעך און פּריוואַטקייט פּאַלאַסיז

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס Mampho Brescia קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
וויסנשאַפט

אלטע טייך פלאַדז אין גאַנגעטיק פּליין צושטעלן ינסייץ אין צוקונפֿט סופּער-פלאַדז

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס ראבערט ענדרו קסנומקס באַמערקונגען