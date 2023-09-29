ססיענטיסץ לערנען מאָלעקולאַר באַוועגונג פון גומע קאַמפּאָונאַנץ אין אַטאָמישע וואָג

In a recent study, scientists have successfully observed the molecular motion of the components found in rubber typically used in automobile tires. The study, published in Applied Physics Letters, focused on the interaction between polybutadiene (a synthetic rubber) and carbon black nanoparticles, which are added to improve the physical properties of tire rubber.

Understanding the molecular dynamics and interaction of these components is essential for evaluating tire performance and developing more durable materials. The forces exerted on tires during driving can cause wear and degradation, making it crucial to comprehend the structural changes and movements within the tire rubber.

The research team, composed of scientists from the University of Tokyo, Ibaraki University, and European XFEL, utilized the diffracted X-ray blinking method to observe changes in the polymer chains and the additive nanoparticles on an atomic scale. With a time resolution of 890 nanoseconds (the fastest achieved in such studies thus far), the team detected a clear interaction between polybutadiene and carbon black.

Of particular interest was the differences observed between two different types of carbon black used in the samples. The study revealed that one sample exhibited much faster movement of the polybutadiene on the carbon black surface compared to the other. This suggested that the mobility of the polybutadiene was significantly affected by the type of carbon black used. Consequently, the sample with stronger bonding between the components exhibited better properties for automobile tire performance.

The findings from this study have important implications for both tire rubber degradation diagnostics and the development of materials with enhanced durability. By gaining a deeper understanding of the molecular dynamics of rubber components, researchers can devise better methods to study tire rubber degradation and create materials that are more resistant to wear and degradation.

This research is a significant advancement in the field of material science and provides valuable insights into the behaviors and interactions of rubber components at an atomic scale.

Source: Applied Physics Letters (DOI: 10.1063/5.0157359)