שטאָט לעבן

אַנוויילד ניו טעטשנאָלאָגיעס און די מאַכט פון אַי

וויסנשאַפט

רוסיש Nauka מאָדולע אויף אינטערנאַציאָנאַלער ספעיס סטאנציע יקספּיריאַנסיז קולאַנט רינען

Byראבערט ענדרו

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס
רוסיש Nauka מאָדולע אויף אינטערנאַציאָנאַלער ספעיס סטאנציע יקספּיריאַנסיז קולאַנט רינען

Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, has reported a coolant leak in its Nauka module attached to the International Space Station (ISS). The module serves as a multipurpose component and the coolant leak affects its backup cooling system, which is crucial for regulating temperatures on board for astronauts.

Roscosmos has assured that both the crew and the station are not in immediate danger. The astronauts are currently assessing the leak to determine its severity. This incident comes in the wake of previous coolant leaks experienced by the Russian crew in space. Last year, a leak occurred on a Soyuz crew capsule, resulting in the replacement of the spacecraft and a delayed return trip for the crew. Months later, a Russian Progress cargo spacecraft also experienced a coolant leak.

NASA, the agency that collaborates with Roscosmos in managing the ISS, has not yet provided any comment on the situation.

Coolant leaks in space can pose potential risks to the crew members and equipment on board. Coolant is used to regulate temperatures and prevent critical components from overheating. A faulty cooling system can potentially disrupt normal operations and compromise the safety of astronauts.

Further updates on the situation are expected as the crew continues to investigate the leak and determine the appropriate course of action.

קוואלן:
– Roscosmos statement on Telegram
- קיין נאָך מקורים צוגעשטעלט

By ראבערט ענדרו

פֿאַרבונדענע פּאָסטן

וויסנשאַפט

זונ סטאָרמז: אַ סאַקאָנע צו מאָדערן טעכנאָלאָגיע און ינפראַסטראַקטשער

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס וויקי סטאַווראָפּאָולאָו
וויסנשאַפט

אלטע בוים רינגס אַנטדעקן דעוואַסטייטינג זונ - שטורעם וואָס קען ווירקן די ציוויליזאַציע הייַנט

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס ראבערט ענדרו
וויסנשאַפט

נאַסאַ ס ינדזשאַנואַטי מאַרס העליקאָפּטער שטעלט נייַ גיכקייַט רעקאָרד אויף 62 פלי

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס וויקי סטאַווראָפּאָולאָו

איר מיסט

וויסנשאַפט

זונ סטאָרמז: אַ סאַקאָנע צו מאָדערן טעכנאָלאָגיע און ינפראַסטראַקטשער

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס וויקי סטאַווראָפּאָולאָו קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
וויסנשאַפט

אלטע בוים רינגס אַנטדעקן דעוואַסטייטינג זונ - שטורעם וואָס קען ווירקן די ציוויליזאַציע הייַנט

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס ראבערט ענדרו קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
וויסנשאַפט

נאַסאַ ס ינדזשאַנואַטי מאַרס העליקאָפּטער שטעלט נייַ גיכקייַט רעקאָרד אויף 62 פלי

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס וויקי סטאַווראָפּאָולאָו קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
וויסנשאַפט

ססיענטיסץ געפֿינען שעפעדיק וואַסער און טשאַד אין אַסטערויד מוסטער, שטיצן טעאָריע פון ​​​​לעבן ס ​​אָריגינס

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס ראבערט ענדרו קסנומקס באַמערקונגען