On Saturday, October 14, 2023, a remarkable astronomical event known as an annular solar eclipse will take place. During this event, the moon will pass between the sun and Earth, creating a stunning “ring of fire” effect that will be visible for over four minutes. However, this phenomenon will only be observed from a narrow path stretching 125 miles wide, from Oregon through Texas.

For those outside this path, including North, Central, and South America (excluding Alaska and the tip of South America), a partial solar eclipse will be visible to varying degrees. It is important to note that proper solar eclipse glasses are necessary for safe viewing.

In case clear skies are not available or if you are residing in a region where the eclipse won’t be visible, there are several reputable sources where you can follow the “ring of fire” annular solar eclipse in real-time online.

The eclipse is scheduled to begin on October 14 at 15:03 UTC (11:03 a.m. EDT) with the full eclipse visible at the first location at 16:10 UTC (12:10 p.m. EDT). The “ring of fire” effect will be visible over the U.S. for 45 minutes and 8 seconds before being observed from Central and South America.

To watch the live stream of the “ring of fire” annular solar eclipse, here are some recommended sources:

1. Timeanddate.com: This reliable platform provides live views of various eclipses. They will show the entire event from their mobile observatory, take live feeds and images from astronomers, and offer expert commentary.

2. NASA TV: NASA will be live streaming the eclipse from Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Kerrville, Texas. They have released a trailer for the event, which can be viewed on their website.

3. Lowell Observatory: Known for its live stream astronomy, Lowell Observatory, based in Flagstaff, Arizona, will provide live broadcasts from New Mexico State University’s Sunspot Solar Observatory. Partial solar eclipse views will also be available from Lowell’s own Giovale Open Deck Observatory.

4. Slooh: Slooh is a robotic telescope service that live streams the cosmos via a web browser. They will be broadcasting a live Star Party with expert commentary and live telescope views of the eclipse.

5. Exploratorium: Collaborating with NASA, Exploratorium sends expeditions worldwide to live stream solar eclipses. For the annular solar eclipse, they will broadcast live telescope views from Ely, Nevada, and the Valley of the Gods, Utah. Additionally, their live stream will be available in Spanish and with sonification, which provides an auditory representation of the eclipse in real-time.

These channels have been vetted during previous eclipses, ensuring that the streams are reliable and originate from reputable sources such as astronomers, observatories, and dedicated eclipse enthusiasts.

So, even if you cannot witness the “ring of fire” annular solar eclipse in person, you can still experience its awe-inspiring beauty through these live streams. Remember to check the sources’ websites for the latest updates on the live broadcasts.

