Breaking New Ground: 3D Printing Hair Follicles in Lab-Grown Skin

Hair follicles play a vital role in maintaining the health and function of our skin. They help regulate body temperature, produce sweat, and contain stem cells that aid in skin healing. However, existing laboratory-grown skin models have been incomplete, lacking the inclusion of hair follicles. This gap may soon be bridged, thanks to groundbreaking research conducted by scientists at the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI).

Dr. Pankaj Karande, Associate Professor of Chemical and Bioengineering at RPI, and his team have successfully incorporated hair follicles into human, lab-grown skin tissue using 3D printing technology. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the field of tissue engineering and opens new possibilities for drug testing and skin transplants.

Traditional approaches to reconstructing hair follicles using human-derived cells have faced challenges. However, previous studies have shown that these cells, when cultured in a three-dimensional environment, have the potential to generate new hair follicles or hair shafts. Building upon this research, Dr. Karande and his team utilized 3D bioprinting techniques to create skin models that include functioning hair follicles.

The process involved cultivating skin and follicle cells in the laboratory and converting them into a bio-ink suitable for 3D printing. The bio-ink, composed of proteins and other materials, was applied to a thin needle, enabling the printer to deposit skin layers and simultaneously embed hair cells. Over time, the channels surrounding the hair cells filled with skin cells, mimicking the structure of natural hair follicles.

While the 3D-printed skin tissue with hair follicles currently has a lifespan of two to three weeks, this breakthrough demonstrates significant progress towards developing skin grafts that can grow hair. Extended lifespans of the skin tissue are a future focus, which would enable more advanced drug testing and potentially lead to advancements in regenerative medicine and cosmetic testing.

This study showcases the potential of 3D printing in advancing the understanding of complex biological structures and their interaction with topical products. By incorporating hair follicles into lab-grown skin models, researchers gain valuable insights that can enhance the development of future treatments for burns and other skin conditions.

The ability to 3D print hair follicles in lab-grown skin is a testament to the multidisciplinary approach employed by RPI researchers at the intersection of engineering and life sciences. These advancements have far-reaching implications for human health and the development of biologically representative skin models.

FAQ

1. What are the functions of hair follicles in the skin?

Hair follicles regulate body temperature, produce sweat, and contain stem cells that promote skin healing.

2. How did the researchers incorporate hair follicles into lab-grown skin tissue?

The team at RPI cultivated skin and follicle cells in the laboratory and converted them into a printable bio-ink. This bio-ink was applied to a thin needle, allowing for precise deposition and the creation of skin layers that included hair cells.

3. What are the potential applications of 3D printing hair follicles in skin models?

This breakthrough could lead to advancements in drug testing, regenerative medicine, and cosmetic testing. By creating more complex and biologically relevant skin models, researchers can gain a better understanding of how the skin interacts with topical products and develop improved treatments for various skin conditions.