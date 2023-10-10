שטאָט לעבן

נעוטראָן שטערן קאַליזשאַנז קען העלפֿן סאָלווע די מיסטעריע פון ​​קאָסמיש יקספּאַנשאַן

ByMampho Brescia

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס
Scientists have long been puzzled by the conflicting values obtained from different methods of measuring the rate at which the universe is expanding, known as the Hubble constant. However, a new study published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics suggests that collisions between neutron stars could provide a solution to this mystery.

Neutron stars are the remnants of supernovae, and when two of these ultra-compact objects orbit each other and merge, they produce an explosion called a kilonova. The researchers found that these explosions have a remarkably symmetrical shape, contrary to previous models. Furthermore, kilonovas can be described as perfect radiators, emitting light at a single temperature, which makes them ideal for precise measurements.

The spherical nature of a kilonova and its simple temperature profile allow astronomers to calculate their luminosity accurately. By comparing the brightness of the kilonova at the point of explosion to the amount of light that reaches Earth after traveling millions of light-years, scientists can determine the distance to the galaxy hosting the kilonova. This provides an alternative method for measuring cosmic distances that surpasses the uncertainties associated with supernova measurements.

The researchers tested their method using a kilonova located approximately 140 million light-years away from Earth. The results showed that the value obtained for the Hubble constant using this method was closer to the value derived from measurements of the cosmic microwave background than to supernova-based measurements.

However, the team cautions that more examples are needed to establish a robust result. Nevertheless, this method offers a clean and calibration-free approach to studying cosmic expansion.

Sources: Astronomy & Astrophysics

