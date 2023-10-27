After an extraordinary journey spanning 200 million miles through space, fragments from asteroid Bennu have finally landed on Earth. In an exciting development, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History is preparing to unveil the first public display of these precious pieces on Friday, November 3. Visitors to the museum in Washington, D.C. will have the opportunity to observe the pristine dark rocks and dust collected from asteroid Bennu up close.

The display will be located in the Janet Annenberg Hooker Hall of Geology, Gems, and Minerals meteorite gallery. In addition to the asteroid sample, the exhibit will feature scale models of the OSIRIS-Rex spacecraft and the Atlas V 411 rocket that carried it. This presentation offers an unprecedented chance for space enthusiasts and curious individuals alike to embark on a fascinating space-themed journey.

Bennu, a small asteroid that frequently makes close passes to Earth, is believed to have originated from a much larger carbon-rich asteroid around 700 million to 2 billion years ago. Over time, it gradually drifted closer to our planet. Recognizing its significance, NASA selected Bennu as the target for its OSIRIS-REx mission. In October 2020, the spacecraft successfully landed on the asteroid and retrieved a rocky sample.

Although the mission initially faced some technical challenges, such as difficulties in removing a few fasteners, the extraction process has been fruitful. NASA has already exceeded its target of collecting 60 grams of debris from Bennu, with a current total of 70.3 grams of rocks and dust. Preliminary analysis of the sample reveals a high concentration of carbon and water molecules, which aligns with the expectations of scientists.

By studying these unadulterated samples, scientists hope to gain insights into the composition of water and organics that existed prior to the formation of life on Earth. The pristine nature of the Bennu samples, untainted by exposure to Earth’s atmosphere or terrestrial life, presents a unique opportunity for discoveries about our planet’s origins.

FAQ:

Q: When is the asteroid sample display at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History?

A: The display will be opened to the public on Friday, November 3.

Q: What other exhibits can visitors expect to see?

A: The exhibit will include scale models of the OSIRIS-Rex spacecraft and the Atlas V 411 rocket.

ק: ווי פיל דעבריס איז געזאמלט פון אַסטערויד בעננו?

A: NASA has recovered 70.3 grams of rocks and dust, surpassing the mission’s goal of 60 grams.

Q: What kind of molecules were found in the asteroid sample?

A: Preliminary analysis revealed an abundance of carbon and water molecules in the Bennu sample.