שטאָט לעבן

אַנוויילד ניו טעטשנאָלאָגיעס און די מאַכט פון אַי

וויסנשאַפט

ניו יארק סיטי סינגקינג און רייזינג: א לערנען ריווילז טרעץ און פּאָטענציעל סאַלושאַנז

Byוויקי סטאַווראָפּאָולאָו

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס
ניו יארק סיטי סינגקינג און רייזינג: א לערנען ריווילז טרעץ און פּאָטענציעל סאַלושאַנז

Researchers from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Rutgers University have recently conducted a study using remote sensing technology to analyze the vertical land motion of New York City. The study revealed that the city is sinking and rising at varying rates due to both human activities and natural factors.

One of the main causes of the observed motion is the modification of the Earth’s surface through land reclamation and landfill construction. These modifications make the ground beneath subsequent buildings more compressible, leading to subsidence. On average, the metropolitan area has subsided by about 1.6 millimeters per year. However, certain neighborhoods and landmarks, such as LaGuardia Airport’s runway 13/31 and Arthur Ashe Stadium, are sinking more rapidly.

Interestingly, the researchers also found areas of uplift in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and Woodside, Queens. These areas are rising by about 1.6 millimeters and 6.9 millimeters per year, respectively. The cause of this uplift is still under investigation, but it is suspected that groundwater pumping and injection wells used to treat polluted water may play a role.

The sinking and rising of New York City have significant implications, especially with the rising sea levels caused by climate change. The detailed map of vertical land motion produced by the study can be crucial for flood mapping and planning purposes. As the city invests in coastal defenses and infrastructure to mitigate the effects of sea level rise, high-resolution estimates of land motion provide valuable information for these efforts.

The study highlights the importance of understanding the dynamic nature of land in coastal cities like New York. By identifying areas prone to subsidence or uplift, city planners can better prepare for future flood events and storm surges. It also emphasizes the need to consider both human-induced and natural factors when assessing the stability of urban areas.

מקור:
- נאַסאַ ס דזשעט פּראַפּאַלשאַן לאַבאָראַטאָריע
– Rutgers University

By וויקי סטאַווראָפּאָולאָו

פֿאַרבונדענע פּאָסטן

וויסנשאַפט

איז די ינטעגראַטעד אינפֿאָרמאַציע טעאָריע פון ​​​​באוווסטזיין פּסעודאָססיענסע?

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס Mampho Brescia
וויסנשאַפט

אַנבייאַסט קאָמפּיוטערס באַשטימען די סיבה פון דיינאַסאָר יקסטינגשאַן

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס גבריאל באטע
וויסנשאַפט

די דעבאַטע איבער ינאַגרייטיד אינפֿאָרמאַציע טעאָריע: איז עס פּסעודאָססיענסע?

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס גבריאל באטע

איר מיסט

וויסנשאַפט

איז די ינטעגראַטעד אינפֿאָרמאַציע טעאָריע פון ​​​​באוווסטזיין פּסעודאָססיענסע?

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס Mampho Brescia קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
וויסנשאַפט

אַנבייאַסט קאָמפּיוטערס באַשטימען די סיבה פון דיינאַסאָר יקסטינגשאַן

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס גבריאל באטע קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
וויסנשאַפט

די דעבאַטע איבער ינאַגרייטיד אינפֿאָרמאַציע טעאָריע: איז עס פּסעודאָססיענסע?

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס גבריאל באטע קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
וויסנשאַפט

דער גורל פון דער אינטערנאַציאָנאַלער ספעיס סטאנציע: פארוואס נאַסאַ פּלאַנירונג צו קראַך און פאַרברענען עס

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס ראבערט ענדרו קסנומקס באַמערקונגען