סטאַרקוויקס: דער מקור פון שנעל ראַדיאָ בערסץ?

Summary: A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Tokyo proposes that the powerful bursts of energy from space known as fast radio bursts (FRBs) could be caused by “starquakes.” By studying these bursts, scientists can gain insights into the origins of FRBs, as well as earthquakes, high-density matter, and the fundamental laws of nuclear physics.

Fast radio bursts (FRBs) are brief signals that can travel billions of light years but only last for a fraction of a second. Discovered in 2007, the cause of these bursts still remains unknown. However, scientists believe that some of them may be emitted by neutron stars, particularly magnetars, which are neutron stars with incredibly strong magnetic fields.

A recent study conducted by the University of Tokyo found distinct differences between FRBs and solar flares, but also noted several similarities between FRBs and earthquakes. This supports the theory that FRBs are caused by “starquakes,” which occur when the surface of a neutron star experiences a sudden shift, similar to earthquakes on Earth.

To investigate this further, the researchers utilized statistical analysis and data from thousands of bursts from different sources of FRBs. By comparing the time and emissions energy of these bursts with the time-energy correlation of earthquakes and solar flares, they found notable similarities between FRBs and earthquakes, further supporting the starquake theory.

This research not only provides insights into the origins of FRBs but also has implications for understanding earthquakes, high-density matter, and the fundamental laws of nuclear physics. By studying starquakes on distant neutron stars, scientists can gain new insights into these phenomena in completely different environments.

Moving forward, the team plans to continue studying FRBs to validate the universality of their findings. Further understanding of these energetic events from space could provide valuable knowledge about the behavior of high-density matter and contribute to advancements in nuclear physics.

Sources: University of Tokyo, Space.com.