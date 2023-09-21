שטאָט לעבן

אַנוויילד ניו טעטשנאָלאָגיעס און די מאַכט פון אַי

וויסנשאַפט

ססיענטיסץ שאַפֿן אַ פולשטענדיק אינדעקס פון מענטש סעלז

Byראבערט ענדרו

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס
In a groundbreaking study, scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Mathematics in the Sciences have created a comprehensive index of human cells, shedding new light on cell growth and proliferation. Led by Dr. Ian Hatton, the research team mapped the sizes and abundance of over 1200 distinct cell groups across 60 tissue systems in three reference humans.

This study focused on quantifying the morphological features of known cell types, rather than molecular profiling. The team integrated decades of histological and anatomical research to establish a framework for their analysis. They discovered a near-inverse relationship between cell size and abundance, suggesting a trade-off between the two variables. As cells become larger, their numbers decrease proportionately, ensuring a balance in the body’s biomass.

Furthermore, the researchers found that cell size variability remains constant across cell types, indicating universal mechanisms governing cell size. These findings could have significant implications for understanding developmental processes, cancer, regeneration, and aging.

The comprehensive cell index serves as a valuable reference for biologists, offering context for molecular studies. Its widespread adoption could positively impact drug development, medical diagnostics, and disease progression modeling. Dr. Hatton envisions this study as a foundation for the establishment of a human cell atlas with molecular resolution.

The research team has made their extensive data accessible through an interactive online tool, allowing users to explore cell parameters across tissues and cell types.

קוואלן:
– Max Planck Institute for Mathematics in the Sciences
– India Today channel

