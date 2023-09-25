שטאָט לעבן

אַנוויילד ניו טעטשנאָלאָגיעס און די מאַכט פון אַי

וויסנשאַפט

NASA ס VERITAS ווענוס מישאַן פּריפּערז פֿאַר קאַטער דורך לערנען וואַלקאַניק געביטן אין יסעלאַנד

Byגבריאל באטע

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס
NASA ס VERITAS ווענוס מישאַן פּריפּערז פֿאַר קאַטער דורך לערנען וואַלקאַניק געביטן אין יסעלאַנד

NASA’s VERITAS mission to explore Venus may be on hold, but the science team is using this time to perfect technologies and techniques on Earth. One recent field campaign took them to the volcanic region of Askja in Iceland. This area resembles the harsh environment of Venus and serves as an analog for studying the different types of eruptions that occur on the planet’s surface.

The team collected samples of rocks and surfaces near the active volcano, which will be analyzed in a lab. By studying volcanic areas on Earth, researchers can gain insights into Venus’ geological features and better prepare for the VERITAS mission in the future.

Iceland presents a unique opportunity for studying Venus as it is a volcanic country sitting atop a hot plume. The similarities between Iceland’s geological features and Venus make it an ideal location for conducting scientific research and developing technologies that will be used in future missions to the planet.

During the campaign, the team also visited Fagradalsfjall in southwestern Iceland to collect additional samples for analysis. Meanwhile, an aircraft captured radar images of the area from above. These efforts aim to refine the algorithms onboard VERITAS, enabling better identification of surface changes on Venus.

The VERITAS mission was expected to provide fundamental information about Venus and its surface, but delays have put these discoveries on hold. NASA is working on another Venus mission called DAVINCI, scheduled to launch in 2029.

This exploration of volcanic areas in Iceland is a crucial step towards understanding Venus and advancing our knowledge of other planets in our solar system.

קוואלן:
– NASA’s VERITAS Venus Mission Continues Preparations on Earth (NASA)
– Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

By גבריאל באטע

פֿאַרבונדענע פּאָסטן

וויסנשאַפט

א ברייקטרו אין יקסטינגקט מינים פאָרשונג: סענטשעריז-אַלט רנאַ סיקוואַנסעד פון טאַסמאַניאַן טיגער ספּעסימען

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס Mampho Brescia
וויסנשאַפט

אַסטערויד 2023 SF6: אַ נאָענט באַגעגעניש מיט דער ערד

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס Mampho Brescia
וויסנשאַפט

גראַונדברייקינג צענטער אין אוניווערסיטעט פון קאָלאָראַדאָ באָולדער יימז צו פֿאַרבעסערן ספעיס וועטער פאָרעקאַסטינג

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס וויקי סטאַווראָפּאָולאָו

איר מיסט

וויסנשאַפט

א ברייקטרו אין יקסטינגקט מינים פאָרשונג: סענטשעריז-אַלט רנאַ סיקוואַנסעד פון טאַסמאַניאַן טיגער ספּעסימען

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס Mampho Brescia קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
וויסנשאַפט

אַסטערויד 2023 SF6: אַ נאָענט באַגעגעניש מיט דער ערד

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס Mampho Brescia קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
וויסנשאַפט

גראַונדברייקינג צענטער אין אוניווערסיטעט פון קאָלאָראַדאָ באָולדער יימז צו פֿאַרבעסערן ספעיס וועטער פאָרעקאַסטינג

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס וויקי סטאַווראָפּאָולאָו קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
וויסנשאַפט

נעוראָססיענטיסץ קלאַש איבער ינטעגראַטעד אינפֿאָרמאַציע טעאָריע

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס ראבערט ענדרו קסנומקס באַמערקונגען