NASA has developed DAGGER, an Early Warning System that provides critical alerts about impending solar storms, offering a 30-minute heads-up before these destructive events hit. Solar storms, caused by sudden ejections of solar material from the Sun, can have devastating effects on Earth’s infrastructure, including power grids and communication networks.

Historical incidents, such as the Quebec blackout 35 years ago and the Carrington event over 150 years ago, highlight the destructive potential of solar storms. In response to the urgency of preparedness, NASA has employed advanced technology to create DAGGER, an Early Warning System renowned for its unprecedented speed and accuracy.

DAGGER combines artificial intelligence (AI) and satellite data to predict solar storms with remarkable efficiency. NASA aggregated data from various satellites, including ACE, Wind, IMP-8, and Geotail, that continuously monitor solar activity. These satellites provided invaluable information about solar outbursts. However, detecting an impending solar storm is only one part of the challenge; understanding its potential impact on Earth is equally important.

To address this challenge, researchers combined satellite data with information from ground-based stations affected by previous solar storms. This comprehensive dataset served as the basis for training DAGGER, a cutting-edge deep learning model at the core of this transformative system.

DAGGER, known for its precision and rapid response, represents a significant breakthrough in predictive algorithms. Its most remarkable feature is its speed, as it can predict the severity and direction of a solar storm event in under one second. It can generate predictions every minute, a striking advancement compared to previous algorithms that required significantly more time.

Earlier algorithms struggled with the computational complexity of predicting the global impact of a solar storm. However, DAGGER overcomes this challenge by performing rapid prediction calculations across the entire surface of the Earth.

Local predictions are crucial due to the fact that half of the Earth is in darkness at any given moment. DAGGER’s speed and global coverage make it an invaluable tool for predicting and responding to solar storm hazards. Its introduction as an open-source platform allows utility and communication companies to integrate it into their threat assessment systems before the most severe weather events occur.

While not triggering audible alerts like tornado warnings, DAGGER ensures that relevant stakeholders are promptly informed of potential hazards, significantly faster than before. NASA’s development of DAGGER signifies a remarkable achievement in space weather prediction. With its ability to provide a 30-minute advanced warning for solar storms and its global predictive capabilities, DAGGER equips us better to mitigate the potentially catastrophic consequences of these celestial phenomena.

- קוועלער:

– Source Article: NASA’s DAGGER Early Warning System

– ACE Satellite: Advanced Composition Explorer

– Wind Satellite: Solar Wind Observations Over the Poles

– IMP-8 Satellite: Interplanetary Monitoring Platform 8

– Geotail Satellite: Geomagnetic Tail Probe