סאַלעסטשאַל ספּעקטאַקל: סופּערנאָוואַ רעמנאַנט נעמט די פאָרעם פון אַ קאָסמיש האַנט

Nasa’s cutting-edge X-ray space telescope has captured a breathtaking image of the remnants of a cosmic explosion, presenting an uncanny resemblance to a skeletal hand reaching out into the depths of space. Officially known as MSH 15-52, this celestial formation originated from the demise of an enormous star, resulting in a supernova event and the birth of a pulsar—a dense and rapidly spinning stellar remnant commonly referred to as a pulsating star.

Pulsars, also known as rotating neutron stars, possess incredibly powerful magnetic fields that give rise to robust jets of charged particles and a formidable wind. These phenomena culminate in the creation of a pulsar wind nebula, with the pulsar itself, PSR B1509-58, positioned at the center of the image, resembling the base of a palm. Emanating particles into space, the pulsar forms a luminous configuration reminiscent of the human hand, as explained in a statement from Nasa.

The astounding composite image, captured by Nasa’s Chandra X-ray Space Telescope and the pioneering IXPE space telescope, showcases MSH 15-52 in incredible detail, revealing structures that eerily resemble the intricate bones of a human hand. Researchers used Nasa’s Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE), launched in December 2021, to study MSH 15-52 for approximately 17 days. This observation provided new insights into the magnetic field of the pulsar and the direction of its X-ray jets.

Notably, the IXPE data unveiled the first comprehensive map of the magnetic field within the hand-shaped nebula. Charged particles emitting the X-rays follow the intricate paths defined by the magnetic field, crafting the fundamental shape of the nebula—much like the bones shape a human hand. This innovative use of X-rays has allowed scientists to uncover hidden information about the cosmic spectacle.

The polarization levels within significant areas of MSH 15-52, as indicated by the space telescope’s data, were found to be remarkably high. This suggests a lack of turbulence in these regions, resulting in straight and consistent magnetic field lines—most apparent in the fingers and thumb of the cosmic hand. Conversely, more complex and turbulent areas provide a significant boost of energy to the particles, leading to the prominent bright X-ray jet near the “wrist” of the captivating hand-like structure.

Lead author of the study, Roger Romani from Stanford University, expressed his excitement about the findings, stating that “The IXPE data gives us the first map of the magnetic field in the ‘hand.’ The charged particles producing the X-rays travel along the magnetic field, determining the basic shape of the nebula, like the bones do in a person’s hand.” Co-author Josephine Wong, also from Stanford, likened this innovative use of X-rays to its familiar role as a medical diagnostic tool and noted how it provides invaluable information that would otherwise remain concealed.

This groundbreaking research sheds light on the life cycle of highly energetic particles surrounding pulsars, offering crucial insights into their role as particle accelerators. Situated a staggering 16,000 light-years away from Earth, MSH 15-52 was initially spotted by Nasa’s Chandra X-ray Observatory in 2001. The remarkable discoveries enabled by the utilization of IXPE data were officially documented in The Astrophysical Journal on October 23.

FAQ

וואָס איז MSH 15-52?

MSH 15-52 is a celestial formation resulting from the explosion of a massive star, leading to a pulsar.

וואָס איז אַ פּולסאַר?

A pulsar is a dense and rapidly spinning stellar remnant, also known as a pulsating star or a rotating neutron star. It emits powerful magnetic fields and forms structures such as pulsar wind nebulas.

What did Nasa’s IXPE space telescope reveal?

The IXPE space telescope provided new insights into the magnetic field of the pulsar and the direction of its X-ray jets, unveiling the first comprehensive map of the magnetic field within the hand-shaped nebula.

ווי ווייַט איז MSH 15-52 פֿון דער ערד?

MSH 15-52 is located 16,000 light-years away from Earth.