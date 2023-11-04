NASA’s Lucy mission is embarking on a groundbreaking quest to explore the mysteries of our solar system’s asteroids. This incredible spacecraft has recently transmitted its initial up-close images, marking an important milestone in its journey. The mission’s primary objective is to investigate the Trojan asteroids, a group of celestial bodies orbiting around Jupiter that are believed to be the pristine remnants of the early solar system’s planet-building blocks.

In order to ensure the success of the mission, the Lucy spacecraft made a detour to its first target, a fascinating asteroid named Dinkinesh. Unexpectedly, Dinkinesh unveiled itself as a binary system, consisting of a smaller asteroid orbiting a larger one. This revelation showcases the resilience and adaptability of the spacecraft’s tracking system, as it flawlessly captured stunning images of the binary asteroids.

On November 1, NASA shared these remarkable images, revealing the binary asteroids in all their glory. The larger asteroid measures approximately half a mile (790 meters) wide, while the smaller one spans around 0.15 miles (220 meters) in diameter.

The Lucy mission is aptly named after the famous fossilized human skeleton, Lucy, as it embarks on its own journey through the solar system. Unlike other spacecraft, Lucy will maintain its incredible velocity of around 10,000 mph throughout its exploration of the Trojan asteroids. These asteroids serve as preserved remnants of the early solar system, allowing scientists to gain valuable insights into the formation of planets.

During each encounter with a Trojan asteroid, Lucy will utilize its advanced cameras and spectrometer to study the composition, mass, and geological history of these ancient rocks. Scientists hope to uncover crucial information about the icy nature of the Trojans and analyze their differences. Some Trojans exhibit a striking resemblance to the distant objects found in the outer reaches of our solar system.

By delving into the secrets of the Trojan asteroids, Lucy’s mission will contribute to a comprehensive understanding of our own planet’s origins. The Trojans hold the key to unraveling the captivating story of Earth and its neighboring planets. This ambitious undertaking will continue with Lucy’s next asteroid encounter scheduled for 2025 when it approaches the space rock named Donaldjohanson. The mission’s ultimate achievement lies in its exploration of six Trojans slated to occur in 2027.

Join us as we embark on this unprecedented journey of exploration and discovery. The mysteries of our solar system are waiting to be unveiled, one asteroid at a time.

FAQs

וואָס זענען טראָדזשאַן אַסטערוידז?

Trojan asteroids are a group of celestial bodies that orbit around Jupiter in swarms. They are believed to be remnants of the early solar system and provide valuable insights into the formation of planets.

וואָס איז דער ציל פון די לוסי מיסיע?

The Lucy mission aims to explore and study the Trojan asteroids. By examining their composition, mass, and geological history, scientists hope to gain a better understanding of the formation of our solar system and the building blocks of planets.

How fast is the Lucy spacecraft traveling?

The Lucy spacecraft is traveling at an incredible speed of around 10,000 mph (16,093 km/h) throughout its exploration of the Trojan asteroids.

What will Lucy’s cameras and spectrometer be used for?

Lucy’s advanced cameras and spectrometer will be used to observe and analyze the composition and properties of the Trojan asteroids. They will provide valuable data about the icy nature of the Trojans and their differences from one another.