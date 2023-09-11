מיסטעריעז אַלטראַ-הויך ענערגיע מקור ינוועסטאַגייטאַד דורך אַסטראָנאָמערס

שטאָט לעבן

A team of astronomers from the University of Maryland and the Michigan Technological University has undertaken a study to investigate a mysterious ultra-high energy gamma-ray source known as LHAASO J2108+5157. These gamma-ray sources with photon energies above 0.1 PeV are classified as ultra-high energy (UHE) gamma-ray sources. The true nature of these sources is not well understood, so astronomers are constantly searching for new objects of this type to learn more about them.

The team led by Sajan Kumar of the University of Maryland focused their study on LHAASO J2108+5157, which is a point-like source associated with a molecular cloud located about 10,700 light years away. Previous observations had not identified any X-ray counterparts to this source, making it difficult to determine the origin of its gamma-ray emissions. Kumar’s team used the Very Energetic Radiation Imaging Telescope Array System (VERITAS) and the High-Altitude Water Cherenkov Observatory (HAWC) to observe LHAASO J2108+5157 and gather more information about its UHE gamma-ray emissions.

The observations did not find any significant emission near the position of LHAASO J2108+5157. Spectral analysis of the region around the source indicated that the emission is consistent with previous studies and likely has a leptonic origin. However, the discovery of a new molecular cloud in the vicinity of LHAASO J2108+5157 provides additional insight into the origin of the observed gamma-ray emission. The astronomers concluded that it is more likely that the gamma rays are produced through the hadronic channel, with the molecular cloud as the main target for the cosmic ray particles accelerated by unidentified PeVatrons.

Further observations and analysis are necessary to fully understand the nature of LHAASO J2108+5157. The researchers suggest that future observations by the Cherenkov Telescope Array (CTA) and analysis in the X-ray band are needed to provide more insights into this mysterious ultra-high energy source.

Source: Sajan Kumar et al, VERITAS and HAWC observations of unidentified source LHAASO J2108+5157, arXiv (2023).

