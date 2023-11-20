Mars Goes MIA: The Silent Dance of Solar Conjunction

Published On: Tue, 21 Nov 2023 04:17:23 PKT

Mars, our neighboring planet, is about to disappear from Earth’s view, prompting NASA to temporarily halt its missions on the Red Planet. This phenomenon, known as solar conjunction, occurs when Earth, Mars, and the Sun align in a straight line, obstructing the view and interrupting signals between the two planets. As a result, Mars will become completely invisible to Earth until November 25.

During solar conjunction, communication between NASA’s rovers, landers, and orbiters on Mars and the Earth becomes impossible. The Sun’s fiery orb acts as a barrier, preventing the transmission of signals. Sending new instructions or attempting to communicate during this period is highly risky, as the interference from charged particles emitted by the Sun can corrupt the messages and potentially endanger the spacecraft.

To mitigate potential risks, NASA has taken precautionary measures. They have prepared “to-do” lists for the spacecraft to follow autonomously during the pause period. The spacecraft will go into autopilot, allowing NASA to monitor their states of health and gather data despite the communication blackout.

This isn’t the first time NASA has encountered solar conjunction. Over the years, they have become skilled at maneuvering through this astronomical dance. Though the Mars spacecraft will temporarily go out of touch, NASA remains confident in their ability to handle the situation and ensure the well-being of their missions.

During the next few weeks, NASA’s mission teams will continue to keep a close eye on the spacecraft and listen for any signs of trouble. Roy Gladden, manager of the Mars Relay Network at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, expressed their commitment to maintaining the spacecraft’s well-being and monitoring their progress throughout the conjunction.

While Mars may vanish from our sight, the scientific exploration of the Red Planet continues behind the scenes. NASA’s missions and discoveries on Mars have brought us closer to unraveling the mysteries of our celestial neighbor and advancing our understanding of the universe.

FAQ

A: Solar conjunction is a phenomenon that occurs when Earth, Mars, and the Sun align in a straight line, causing the two planets to become invisible to each other.

Q: Why does solar conjunction interrupt communication between Earth and Mars?

A: The Sun’s fiery orb obstructs the view and interferes with the signals being sent from Earth and Mars, making communication impossible.

Q: What risks are associated with sending signals during solar conjunction?

A: Signals sent during solar conjunction can be corrupted by charged particles emitted by the Sun, potentially endangering the spacecraft.

Q: How does NASA mitigate risks during solar conjunction?

A: NASA prepares “to-do” lists for the spacecraft to follow autonomously during the pause period and monitors their states of health to ensure their well-being.

Q: How long will the solar conjunction last?

A: The solar conjunction will last until November 25, during which Mars will be invisible from Earth.