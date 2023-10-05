Japan’s space agency, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), has partnered with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) to develop a groundbreaking next-generation reusable rocket. This joint venture aims to revolutionize Japan’s space transportation capabilities and aligns with the country’s revised space policy.

The primary goal of this collaboration is to create a reusable rocket that not only increases payload capacity but also significantly reduces launch costs. This initiative comes as a result of Japan’s emphasis on research and development in next-generation rockets following the introduction of the new H3 rocket.

Under the revised space policy, JAXA and MHI are conducting research on a new-generation rocket that incorporates first-stage reusability. The H3 rocket, introduced earlier this year, was intended to be a more efficient and cost-effective successor to the H-2A rocket but faced setbacks during its maiden flight.

One of the key considerations for the new rocket is the choice of fuel. While liquid hydrogen remains a contender, the exploration of liquid methane as a potential fuel is underway. The decision regarding fuel choice will have significant implications for the rocket’s performance and reusability.

Japan is not alone in its pursuit of reusable rockets, as companies like SpaceX, Blue Origin, ULA in the United States, and Chinese entities have already made progress in launching rockets with methane-liquid oxygen propulsion.

JAXA aims to reduce the cost per kilogram to low Earth orbit (LEO) by approximately half compared to the H3 rocket while increasing launch frequency. This ambitious rocket project has the potential to deliver cargo vehicles to lunar orbit and facilitate lunar landings, aligning with Japan’s broader space transportation plans.

Anticipated for the 2030s, this new rocket venture may expand to support full reuse and human spaceflight, marking a new era of Japanese space exploration. The plan also encourages private space companies, including startups, to contribute to Japan’s space ambitions, fostering partnerships and innovation within the nation’s space sector.

In conclusion, Japan’s collaboration between JAXA and MHI represents a significant step forward in the development of reusable rockets and highlights Japan’s ambition to play a pivotal role in the future of space transportation on the global stage.

