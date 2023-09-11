שטאָט לעבן

אַנוויילד ניו טעטשנאָלאָגיעס און די מאַכט פון אַי

וויסנשאַפט

India’s Chandrayaan-3 Moon Lander and Rover Spotted by Fellow Lunar Probe

ByMampho Brescia

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס
India’s Chandrayaan-3 Moon Lander and Rover Spotted by Fellow Lunar Probe

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission, which successfully landed on the moon on August 23, 2022, has been captured in new images taken by another Indian spacecraft, Chandrayaan-2, which has been in lunar orbit since 2019. The images, released by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), show the lander on the lunar surface.

Although the Chandrayaan-3 lander is currently inactive due to the darkness on the near side of the moon, it is expected to come out of hibernation and resume its activities once sunlight reappears. Officials from ISRO have confirmed that the lander and its rover, Pragyan, have achieved all their major objectives, including the successful deployment of the rover and capturing pictures of the surrounding area.

This is not the first time that the Indian moon mission has been observed from space. NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, which takes high-definition images of the moon, also captured the Chandrayaan-3 mission earlier this month.

India is now the fourth country to have successfully landed on the moon, following the Soviet Union, the United States, and China. However, more moon missions are planned for the future. NASA, through its Artemis program, has funded several robotic missions with the goal of establishing a permanent human presence on and around the moon by the late 2020s.

One of the main objectives of these missions is to study the ice deposits located at the moon’s south pole. NASA intends to use this lunar ice to support its astronauts and machinery by setting up bases in the area. Other countries, including India, are also targeting the moon’s south pole for further exploration.

While there have been recent unsuccessful attempts by Russia, Israel, and Japan to land on the moon, the Chandrayaan-3 mission represents India’s successful entry into the lunar exploration field.

קוואלן:
– ISRO
- נאַסאַ

By Mampho Brescia

פֿאַרבונדענע פּאָסטן

וויסנשאַפט

די ערד ס פיייקייט צו שטיצן מענטש סאַסייאַטיז טרעטאַנד דורך אָוווערסטעפּינג פּלאַנעטאַרי באַונדריז

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס וויקי סטאַווראָפּאָולאָו
וויסנשאַפט

וועג צו קאַטער: דערגרייכן שליסל מיילסטאָונז אין די קאַרבאָן מאַפּער קאָאַליטיאָן

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס וויקי סטאַווראָפּאָולאָו
וויסנשאַפט

אַסטראָנאָמיע פאָטאָגראַף קורץ ליסטעד פֿאַר אַסטראָנאָמיע פאָטאָגראַף פון די יאָר

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס ראבערט ענדרו

איר מיסט

טעכנאָלאָגיע

ינטראָדוסינג טראַנסיט: אַ פּלוגין פֿאַר סימלאַס סאָנג טראַנזישאַנז

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס וויקי סטאַווראָפּאָולאָו קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
טעכנאָלאָגיע

ווהאַצאַפּפּ דינייז ריפּאָרץ פון ינטראָודוסינג אַדס, לאָנטשיז ווהאַצאַפּפּ טשאַנאַלז שטריך

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס וויקי סטאַווראָפּאָולאָו קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
טעכנאָלאָגיע

וואָלוואָ און פּאָלעסטאַר מאַשין אָונערז צו סטרימינג אינהאַלט ווען פּאַרקט אָדער טשאַרדזשינג

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס Mampho Brescia קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
טעכנאָלאָגיע

Bose אַנטפּלעקט די נייַע אַלטראַ ליניע פון ​​קוויעטקאָמפאָרט כעדפאָונז

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס גבריאל באטע קסנומקס באַמערקונגען