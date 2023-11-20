ופשליסן די סיקריץ פון סיזאַנאַל שלאָפן פּאַטערנז

הקדמה

Seasons bring about changes in nature, affecting various forms of life on Earth. From the shedding of leaves by deciduous trees to hibernation in animals, the impact of seasonal changes is undeniable. Surprisingly, a groundbreaking 2023 study reveals that humans also exhibit seasonal patterns in their sleep cycles, shedding light on our own internal rhythms.

פֿאָרש מעטהאָדאָלאָגי

The research was conducted by a team of scientists from the Clinic for Sleep & Chronomedicine at St. Hedwig Hospital in Berlin. The study, published in the journal Frontiers in Neuroscience, involved 188 volunteers who spent three nights in a laboratory setting. These participants, including 98 women and 90 men, were closely monitored during their sleep cycles.

Polysomnography: Understanding Sleep Stages

To study their sleep patterns, scientists conducted a comprehensive analysis known as polysomnography. This process involves recording brain waves, blood oxygen levels, heart rate, breathing, eye movements, and leg twitches. Through this, sleep cycles could be classified into rapid eye movement (REM) and non-rapid eye movement (NREM) stages, the latter further divided into three stages.

Key Findings: Insights into Seasonal Sleep

The findings of the study provide fascinating insights into seasonal sleep variations. During winter, subjects tended to sleep approximately 60 minutes longer, although just shy of statistical significance. Notably, participants took around 25 minutes less to enter REM sleep during autumn compared to spring. Winter sleep was characterized by an average of 30 minutes more REM sleep than in spring. Additionally, the deepest form of NREM sleep experienced a significant drop during the fall months.

ימפּלאַקיישאַנז און רעקאַמאַנדיישאַנז

While the study group was relatively small and consisted of individuals experiencing difficulty sleeping, these findings challenge conventional wisdom. Despite modern urban living and artificial light, human sleep shows clear seasonality. The study highlights the need for further research in larger cohorts of healthy individuals to validate the results.

Dr. Dieter Kunz, the corresponding author of the study, emphasizes that humans have not yet fully overcome their ingrained seasonality. Adjustments to sleep habits, including bedtime and duration, might be necessary to align with the increased sleep need in winter. This understanding could have broader implications for school and work schedules, suggesting the need to consider seasonal sleep requirements.

אָפֿט געשטעלטע פֿראגן (FAQ)

Q: What is polysomnography?

Polysomnography is a comprehensive diagnostic tool used to study sleep patterns. It involves the simultaneous recording and analysis of various physiological parameters, including brain waves, heart rate, eye movements, and leg twitches.

Q: What did the study find about seasonal sleep patterns?

The study found that humans exhibit seasonal variations in sleep duration and structure. Participants tended to sleep longer in winter, took less time to enter REM sleep during autumn, and experienced more REM sleep in winter compared to spring. Additionally, there was a significant decrease in the deepest form of NREM sleep during the fall months.

Q: How can the findings of the study be applied?

The findings suggest the importance of considering the increased sleep need in winter. Adjustments to sleep habits, such as going to bed earlier, might be beneficial. The study also raises questions about aligning school and work schedules with seasonal sleep patterns. However, further research with larger groups of healthy individuals is needed to validate these findings.