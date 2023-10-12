שטאָט לעבן

אַנוויילד ניו טעטשנאָלאָגיעס און די מאַכט פון אַי

וויסנשאַפט

ראָמאַן לאַזער ריינדזשינג טעכניק ניצט כאַאָטיש אָפטקייַט קאָמבס

ByMampho Brescia

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס
ראָמאַן לאַזער ריינדזשינג טעכניק ניצט כאַאָטיש אָפטקייַט קאָמבס

Researchers from EPFL have developed a groundbreaking method for laser ranging using chaotic frequency combs in optical microresonators. This innovative approach offers significant advantages over conventional methods and opens up new possibilities for applications in various fields.

The concept behind this technique is based on the principle of random modulation continuous-wave (RMCW), where random amplitude and phase modulation of a carrier are used to interrogate a target using amplitude and frequency cross-correlation at the detector. Unlike conventional systems, which rely on external modulation, the EPFL approach utilizes the inherent random amplitude and phase modulation of the chaotic comb lines in an optical microresonator. This system can support hundreds of multicolor-independent optical carriers, enabling massively parallel laser ranging and velocimetry.

The researchers emphasize the commercial implications and expert insights of this new technology. RMCW technology is becoming more attractive, and several LiDAR companies employ this approach in their commercial products. The immunity to mutual interference with other LiDARs and ambient light sources makes RMCW significant for the future of unmanned vehicles. Furthermore, the EPFL approach does not require stringent conditions on frequency noise, tuning agility, and linearity of the lasers, and does not necessitate waveform initiation routines.

The team’s breakthrough not only advances our understanding of chaotic dynamics in optical systems but also provides practical solutions for high-precision laser ranging in various domains. This research has broad implications for optical ranging, spread spectrum communication, optical cryptography, and random number generation.

Source: Nature Photonics, DOI: 10.1038/s41566-023-01246-5

By Mampho Brescia

פֿאַרבונדענע פּאָסטן

וויסנשאַפט

די ווהירלפּאָאָל גאַלאַקסי: אַ גאַלאַקטיק באַגעגעניש

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס ראבערט ענדרו
וויסנשאַפט

די סאָונדס אונטער אונדזער פֿיס: שטיין סטאַביליטי גילוי דורך אַקוסטיש פּאַטערנז

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס Mampho Brescia
וויסנשאַפט

Ryuzo Yanagimachi, גיביקייַט פאָרשונג פּיאָניר, איז געשטארבן אין 95

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס ראבערט ענדרו

איר מיסט

וויסנשאַפט

די ווהירלפּאָאָל גאַלאַקסי: אַ גאַלאַקטיק באַגעגעניש

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס ראבערט ענדרו קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
וויסנשאַפט

די סאָונדס אונטער אונדזער פֿיס: שטיין סטאַביליטי גילוי דורך אַקוסטיש פּאַטערנז

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס Mampho Brescia קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
וויסנשאַפט

Ryuzo Yanagimachi, גיביקייַט פאָרשונג פּיאָניר, איז געשטארבן אין 95

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס ראבערט ענדרו קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
וויסנשאַפט

ינדיאַ ס ערשטער זונ - מישאַן Aditya-L1 צו דערגרייכן לאַגראַנדזש פונט אין יאנואר

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס גבריאל באטע קסנומקס באַמערקונגען