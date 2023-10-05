שטאָט לעבן

מיסטעריעז גלאָוינג מאַמאַלז: ביאָפלאָרעססענסע אין די כייַע מלכות

Researchers at the Western Australian Museum have discovered that biofluorescence, the ability to emit a colorful glow when exposed to ultraviolet (UV) light, is present in all species of mammals. This surprising finding contradicts previous assumptions that biofluorescence was limited to specific mammal species.

The study involved shining UV light on 125 mammals from various families and orders, revealing a wide range of glowing hues. The red fox’s pointy ears emitted a fluorescent green glow, while the polar bear, zebra, and leopard displayed glowing white, yellow, and black markings, respectively. Even the wings of the orange leaf-nosed bat transformed into a ghostly white skeleton. The greater bilby, a small marsupial, shimmered like a diamond under UV light.

The researchers discovered that about half of mammalian families demonstrated biofluorescence, including various body parts such as fur, claws, teeth, whiskers, and even some naked skin. The only exception was the dwarf spinner dolphin, whose teeth were the only fluorescent feature.

Biofluorescence occurs when a chemical, such as a protein, absorbs UV light and then emits a longer wavelength of light. It has been observed in various other organisms such as corals, sea turtles, frogs, parrots, and even humans. However, the purpose and advantage of this phenomenon in mammals remain unclear. Some scientists speculate that it may serve as a biological adaptation, while others believe it could be a by-product of surface chemistry.

The researchers also noted that fluorescence was most prevalent among nocturnal species, suggesting that it may play a role in enhancing visibility during low-light conditions. For example, mammals that are most active at night may employ biofluorescent markings to attract mates or defend their territory. However, more research is needed to fully understand the significance of biofluorescence in mammals.

Regardless of its purpose, the existence of biofluorescence in all mammal species is a fascinating discovery. It adds to the intrigue and diversity of the animal kingdom, highlighting how much we still have to learn about the natural world.

This research was published in Royal Society Open Science.

קוואלן:
– Travouillon, K.J., McNamara, K., Cheng, K., Llamas, B., Farrugia, T., Guay, P.-J., Archer, M. (2023). Biofluorescence is widespread in mammals. Royal Society Open Science, 10(2), 211722.

By גבריאל באטע

