ססיענטיסץ נוצן גענעטיק מאַדאַפייד סילקוואָרמז צו פּראָדוצירן ספּיידער סילק פיברע

Researchers in China have successfully synthesized spider silk using genetically modified silkworms. The resulting fibers are reported to be six times tougher than Kevlar, the material commonly used in bulletproof vests. This breakthrough opens the door to low-cost, large-scale commercialization of spider silk, which is known for its exceptional strength and toughness.

Spider silk has long been hailed as a sustainable alternative to traditional materials due to its impressive properties. However, commercialization has been hindered by the scientific understanding of the spinning mechanism, the technological complexity of the production process, and the challenges in engineering cost-effective manufacturing methods.

The surface layer of lipids and glycoproteins found on spider webs, known as the “skin layer,” has proven difficult to replicate using existing procedures for artificial spider silk. To overcome this hurdle, scientists turned to genetically modified silkworms as a solution.

By introducing spider silk protein genes into the DNA of silkworms, the researchers were able to express these genes in the silkworms’ glands. This was achieved through a combination of CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing technology and microinjections into fertilized silkworm eggs.

The successful genetic modification of the silkworms resulted in the production of spider silk fibers that exhibited remarkable toughness. In fact, the fibers were found to be six times tougher than Kevlar, making them a promising alternative for use in various applications, including protective equipment.

One significant challenge in the study was the microinjections required to introduce the genetic modifications into the silkworm eggs. However, the researchers persevered, and the sight of the red-glowing eyes of the genetically modified silkworms under a fluorescence microscope signaled their success.

In addition to producing spider silk, the scientists also developed a technique to manufacture an environmentally friendly alternative to synthetic commercial fibers like nylon.

The successful synthesis of spider silk from genetically modified silkworms paves the way for large-scale commercialization of this remarkable material. With well-established rearing techniques for silkworms already in place, the production of spider silk fibers can now be achieved at a lower cost and on a larger scale.

This research signifies a significant departure from previous studies, incorporating the concept of “localization” modifications to ensure the proper spinning of the silk fibers. The scientists are confident that the road to widespread commercialization of spider silk is now within reach.

מקור:

Junpeng Mi, Yizhong Zhou, et al. High-strength and ultra-tough whole spider silk fibers spun from transgenic silkworms. Matter. DOI: 10.1016/j.matt.2023.08.013