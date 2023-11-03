קען גענעס פון אַן אלטע מענטשנרעכט אַנסעסטער ביישטייערן צו דעפּרעסיע?

A recent study suggests that a mutated gene inherited from an ancient human ancestor may be linked to depression in some modern individuals. The gene, called SLC30A9, is believed to have provided the ancient human species known as Denisovans with an advantage in dealing with cold weather. However, in contemporary humans who possess this gene, it may lead to faulty signaling in the brain, potentially increasing the risk of depression.

Denisovans, a sister species to Neanderthals, existed around 600,000 years ago. They interbred with both Neanderthals and early Homo sapiens, passing on a variation of the SLC30A9 gene. This gene enabled increased zinc transportation into cells and enhanced energy production within mitochondria, allowing individuals with this mutation to better regulate body temperature in cold environments.

However, the same gene variant has also been associated with psychiatric conditions such as schizophrenia and depression. Researchers discovered this genetic connection through genomic analysis, noting that the Denisovan version of the gene likely originated from interbreeding with the ancient species.

Interestingly, the study found no evidence of the cold-weather gene in Neanderthals. Therefore, it is believed that the gene variation arose exclusively from Denisovans. Over time, this genetic variation provided a selective advantage for early humans, leading to its prevalence in contemporary populations.

Numerous previous studies have linked the SLC30A9 gene variant to an increased risk of mental health disorders such as anorexia, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism, bipolar disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and schizophrenia. The mutated form of the gene has been observed to increase nervous system excitability and alter the metal equilibrium within the brain.

Interestingly, populations of Asian descent exhibit a higher prevalence of the cold-hardy and depression-prone gene, while those of African descent have a lower prevalence. This variation is attributed to the mingling of populations that dispersed from Africa and inherited the Denisovan gene in Asia.

Although the study on zinc’s impact was conducted in lab cells, the researchers hope to expand their research to include animal models. Further investigation may provide additional insights into the relationship between this ancient gene and its impact on mental health in modern humans.

FAQ

A: The SLC30A9 gene is a mutated gene that was inherited from the ancient human species, Denisovans. It is believed to have provided them with an advantage in adapting to cold weather conditions.

Q: How does the SLC30A9 gene contribute to depression?



A: The mutated form of the SLC30A9 gene has been associated with faulty signaling in the brain, potentially increasing the risk of depression in modern individuals who inherit this gene.

Q: Are there other mental health disorders associated with the SLC30A9 gene?



A: Yes, the SLC30A9 gene variant has been linked to an increased risk of anorexia, ADHD, autism, bipolar disorder, OCD, and schizophrenia.

Q: Which populations have a higher prevalence of the SLC30A9 gene?



A: Populations of Asian descent have a higher prevalence of the gene, while those of African descent have a lower prevalence. This is believed to be a result of the mingling of populations that dispersed from Africa and inherited the Denisovan gene in Asia.