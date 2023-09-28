שטאָט לעבן

אַנוויילד ניו טעטשנאָלאָגיעס און די מאַכט פון אַי

וויסנשאַפט

ססיענטיסץ אַנטדעקן אַ נייַע מעטאָד צו שרייַבן אין פליסיק וואַסער

Byראבערט ענדרו

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס
ססיענטיסץ אַנטדעקן אַ נייַע מעטאָד צו שרייַבן אין פליסיק וואַסער

A team of scientists from the Technical University of Darmstadt and Johannes Gutenberg University in Germany have developed a groundbreaking technique that allows for writing directly into liquid water. In a study published in the journal Nano Micro Small, the researchers describe how they utilized a chemical process called diffusioosmosis to create clear and long-lasting patterns beneath the surface of the water.

The researchers used a liquid mixture containing ions as the “paper.” The “ink” consisted of large colloidal particles dispersed throughout the solution. To write in the water, the scientists used a small ion-exchange bead as a pen. This bead has the ability to exchange charged particles in the liquid mixture for smaller charged particles.

By moving the bead through the liquid mixture, the concentration gradient effect caused the colloidal particles to be drawn into its wake, resulting in a visible line where the pen had been. To direct the bead, the team rotated the liquid mixture on a small stage, making use of gravity as a guiding force.

According to lead researcher Benno Liebchen, the small size of the pen prevents it from agitating the water too much and disrupting the written patterns. The method has proven to be quite robust, allowing for changes in the components of the ink and paper. However, there are limits to the size of the ink particles, as they must be visible but not too large to be easily moved by the fluid.

The scientists are now exploring alternative methods, such as using magnetism or electrical fields, to steer the pen instead of relying on gravity. They are also investigating the possibility of applying this technique to deeper liquid mixtures.

קוואלן:
– Nano Micro Small Journal

By ראבערט ענדרו

פֿאַרבונדענע פּאָסטן

וויסנשאַפט

אַן ינאַווייטיוו וועראַבאַל פּאַטש פֿאַר קעסיידערדיק מאָניטאָרינג פון גלוקאָוס

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס Mampho Brescia
וויסנשאַפט

א העכסט סענסיטיוו און סטאַביל פלעקסאַבאַל עלעקטראָטשעמיקאַל סענסער פֿאַר ביאָמאַרקער דעטעקשאַן

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס Mampho Brescia
וויסנשאַפט

די העכערונג פון ביליאַנער ספעיס טאָוריסם: אַ קוק אין ווירגין גאַלאַקטיק, בלוי אָריגין און ספּאַסעקס

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס Mampho Brescia

איר מיסט

וויסנשאַפט

אַן ינאַווייטיוו וועראַבאַל פּאַטש פֿאַר קעסיידערדיק מאָניטאָרינג פון גלוקאָוס

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס Mampho Brescia קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
וויסנשאַפט

א העכסט סענסיטיוו און סטאַביל פלעקסאַבאַל עלעקטראָטשעמיקאַל סענסער פֿאַר ביאָמאַרקער דעטעקשאַן

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס Mampho Brescia קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
וויסנשאַפט

די העכערונג פון ביליאַנער ספעיס טאָוריסם: אַ קוק אין ווירגין גאַלאַקטיק, בלוי אָריגין און ספּאַסעקס

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס Mampho Brescia קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
וויסנשאַפט

איז די ינטעגראַטעד אינפֿאָרמאַציע טעאָריע פון ​​​​באוווסטזיין פּסעודאָססיענסע?

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס Mampho Brescia קסנומקס באַמערקונגען