Greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise, with no signs of slowing down, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). To monitor and measure these escalating concentrations of gases from space, Nasa has repurposed its imaging spectrometer, the Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation (EMIT), as a greenhouse gas detector.

Originally launched in July 2022 to map minerals in arid regions, EMIT has showcased its ability to detect methane emissions from space. Within just three months of its launch, the imaging spectrometer identified over 50 methane “super-emitters” in Central Asia, the Middle East, and the Southwestern United States. These super-emitters are commonly found in industries such as fossil fuels, waste management, and agriculture.

A recent study published in Science Advances reveals that since August 2022, EMIT has identified over 750 emissions sources, including smaller ones located in remote areas. Lead author Andrew Thorpe expressed surprise at EMIT’s capabilities, stating that the instrument exceeded initial expectations.

The data collected by EMIT is essential for identifying and addressing the sources of methane emissions, such as landfills, agricultural sites, and oil and gas facilities. Nasa emphasizes that tracking human-caused methane emissions is crucial for mitigating climate change, as methane has a greater heat-trapping potential than carbon dioxide.

Based on its first 30 days of greenhouse gas detection, EMIT has proven its effectiveness in identifying up to 85% of methane plumes typically observed during airborne campaigns. Operating from the International Space Station at an altitude of approximately 250 miles (400 kilometers), EMIT covers vast areas of Earth, particularly the arid regions between 51.6 degrees north and south latitude.

In September 2022, EMIT even detected a cluster of emissions sources in a rarely studied region of southern Uzbekistan, highlighting its capability to uncover emissions in previously unexplored areas. The instrument identified 12 methane plumes in this region, totaling approximately 49,734 pounds (22,559 kilograms) per hour.

By repurposing technology like EMIT, scientists and researchers hope to address the escalating levels of greenhouse gases in our atmosphere, mitigating the potential catastrophic impacts of climate change.

אָפֿט געשטעלטע פֿראגן (FAQ)

1. What is EMIT?

EMIT stands for Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation, a Nasa imaging spectrometer launched in July 2022.

2. What is the primary mission of EMIT?

EMIT was initially launched to map 10 key minerals on the surface of arid regions worldwide.

3. How did EMIT become a greenhouse gas detector?

While methane detection was not part of its primary mission, EMIT’s capabilities allowed it to detect methane emissions from space.

4. What are “super-emitters”?

Super-emitters are infrastructure or sectors that emit methane at significantly high rates, including fossil fuel, waste, or agriculture industries.

5. How many emissions sources has EMIT identified?

EMIT has detected over 750 emissions sources since August 2022, including smaller ones in remote locations.

6. Why is tracking methane emissions important?

Methane is a potent greenhouse gas with a greater heat-trapping potential than carbon dioxide. Monitoring and reducing methane emissions are crucial for mitigating climate change.

7. What percentage of methane plumes can EMIT detect?

Based on its first 30 days of greenhouse gas detection, EMIT can identify 60% to 85% of methane plumes typically observed during airborne campaigns.

8. Where does EMIT collect data?

EMIT collects data from an altitude of approximately 250 miles (400 kilometers) on the International Space Station, covering vast areas of Earth, primarily focusing on arid regions between 51.6 degrees north and south latitude.

9. Can EMIT detect emissions in remote and rarely studied areas?

Yes, EMIT has the capability to detect emissions in remote areas, as evidenced by its identification of emissions sources in a rarely studied region of southern Uzbekistan.

10. How can technology like EMIT help address rising greenhouse gas concentrations?

By identifying emissions sources, such as landfills, agricultural sites, and oil and gas facilities, EMIT provides crucial data for mitigating the effects of rising greenhouse gas concentrations and combating climate change.