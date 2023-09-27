שטאָט לעבן

אַנוויילד ניו טעטשנאָלאָגיעס און די מאַכט פון אַי

וויסנשאַפט

גענעטיק ענדזשאַנירד באַקטיריאַ קאָנווערט פּלאַסטיק וויסט אין נוציק קעמיקאַלז

Byגבריאל באטע

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס
גענעטיק ענדזשאַנירד באַקטיריאַ קאָנווערט פּלאַסטיק וויסט אין נוציק קעמיקאַלז

A groundbreaking study conducted by researchers from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has revealed the successful engineering of two synthetic bacteria strains capable of transforming plastic waste into valuable chemicals. The engineered bacteria strains, obtained from the soil bacterium Pseudomonas putida, were specifically designed to target polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and convert it into terephthalic acid and ethylene glycol.

The resultant chemicals have a wide range of applications in the manufacturing industry, including the production of insulators, foams, coatings, adhesives, and nylon. This breakthrough study, published in Nature Communications, highlights the potential of engineered bacteria in providing sustainable solutions to the growing crisis of plastic pollution.

In addition to their ability to convert PET into valuable chemicals, the engineered bacteria strains were also found to upcycle plastic by converting it into the biodegradable polymer PHA and muconate. This further emphasizes the potential of microbial engineering in promoting environmental sustainability and finding innovative ways to repurpose and recycle polymers.

The research project received funding from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and the Future Insight Prize sponsored by Merck KGaA. However, it is important to note that the views expressed in the study are solely those of the authors and do not reflect the official policy of the Department of Defense or the US Government.

This groundbreaking study opens up new avenues for the upcycling of polymers and offers hope in tackling the global plastic waste problem. By harnessing the power of genetically engineered bacteria, scientists may be able to provide sustainable alternatives to conventional plastic production and promote a more environmentally friendly approach to materials manufacturing.

קוואלן:
– Study: University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
– Funding: Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and the Future Insight Prize sponsored by Merck KGaA.

וויסנשאַפט

נאַסאַ פּאָוסטפּאָנעס די קאַטער פון פּסיטשע אַסטערויד מיסיע צו דערהייַנטיקן די טרוסטער קאַנפיגיעריישאַן

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס גבריאל באטע
וויסנשאַפט

די ופדעקונג פון אַן אלטע ים טשערעפּאַכע פאָססיל גיט ינסייט אין עוואָלוטיאָנאַרי געשיכטע

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס Mampho Brescia
וויסנשאַפט

פארשטאנד קיכלעך און פּריוואַטקייט פּאַלאַסיז

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס Mampho Brescia

