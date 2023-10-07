שטאָט לעבן

אַסטראָנאָמיע ענטוזיאַסץ קענען זיין עדות צו די דראַקאָניד מעטעאָר שפּריץ דעם אָפּרוטעג

Byוויקי סטאַווראָפּאָולאָו

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס
A meteor shower known as the Draconids, or Giacobinids, is set to illuminate the night sky this weekend, according to the University of Warwick. This annual event will reach its peak on Sunday evening after nightfall and will be visible from Friday until Tuesday.

The Draconid meteor shower occurs every year during October and is one of two meteor showers to light up the skies during this month. It is caused by remnants of the comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner, which has an orbital period of six-and-a-half years around the sun.

Dr. Minjae Kim, a research fellow from the Department of Physics at the University of Warwick, explains that the Draconid meteor shower will be active from October 6th to 10th, with the peak occurring around October 8th and 9th. He suggests that the best time for viewing the shower is in the evening, after nightfall, when the radiant point within the constellation Draco reaches its highest point in the night sky.

For an optimal viewing experience, it is recommended to find a location with minimal light pollution and an unobstructed horizon. This will allow for a clear view of the stars on a dark, cloud-free night. Dr. Kim also clarified that although the Draconid meteor shower appears to emanate from the Draco constellation, it is not directly related to it.

So, if you’re passionate about astronomy, make sure to mark your calendars and find a suitable spot to witness the beautiful display of shooting stars during this year’s Draconid meteor shower.

קוואלן:
- אוניווערסיטעט פון Warwick

