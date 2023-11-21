Uncovering the Secrets of Silica Glass: The Hidden Structural Regularity

Glass has been a fundamental material used by humans for centuries, yet its atomic structure remains a mystery to scientists. Understanding and controlling the structural nature of glass is crucial for designing efficient functional materials. To shed light on this enigma, a research group led by Professor Motoki Shiga from Tohoku University’s Unprecedented-scale Data Analytics Center focused on the ring shapes present in glassy materials.

To quantify the three-dimensional structure and structural symmetries of these rings, the group developed new indicators: “roundness” and “roughness.” By using these indicators, they were able to identify the different ring shapes in glassy silica (SiO2), some unique to glass and others resembling rings found in crystals.

Furthermore, the researchers developed a technique to measure the spatial atomic densities around these rings by analyzing their direction. Their findings revealed that the atomic configuration in glass is not uniform in all directions, demonstrating anisotropy. Interestingly, they also discovered areas where the atomic arrangement exhibited some degree of order or regularity, despite the overall chaotic appearance of atoms in glassy silica.

The identification of the hidden structural regularity in glass has significant implications. It enhances our understanding of phase transitions like vitrification and crystallization of materials and provides mathematical descriptions necessary for controlling material structures and properties.

Moving forward, Professor Shiga and his colleagues plan to utilize data-driven approaches, such as machine learning and AI, to explore glass materials further. These techniques offer promising avenues for uncovering more insights into the mysteries of glass and optimizing its functional properties.

