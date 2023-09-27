שטאָט לעבן

אַנוויילד ניו טעטשנאָלאָגיעס און די מאַכט פון אַי

וויסנשאַפט

לופט סערווייז ווייַזן לאַנג-טערמין אַראָפּגיין פון דוגאָנגס אויף האַלב פון די גרויס באַריער ריף

Byראבערט ענדרו

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס
לופט סערווייז ווייַזן לאַנג-טערמין אַראָפּגיין פון דוגאָנגס אויף האַלב פון די גרויס באַריער ריף

A recent aerial survey conducted by researchers from James Cook University has revealed a clear and long-term decline in the population of dugongs along approximately 1200km of coastline in Queensland. The vulnerable species has been monitored by the university since the 1980s through aerial surveys conducted every five years.

The latest data from the November flights confirms that the dugong population has been experiencing an annual loss of 2.3 percent since 2005. The decline primarily affects the southern section of the Great Barrier Reef, from the Whitsundays to Bundaberg, with very few calves observed in the region. The researchers have also identified a significant decline in the dugong population at Hervey Bay, estimated at 5.7 percent per year since 2005. However, this estimate could have been influenced by severe flooding that occurred last year, leading to the loss of seagrass, a critical food source for dugongs.

The decline in dugong numbers is concerning news for the federal government, which is currently working to prevent the Great Barrier Reef from being listed as a World Heritage site in danger. The reef is home to one of the world’s largest populations of dugongs, and its seagrass feeding grounds are an essential part of the region’s World Heritage values.

The researchers attribute the decline in dugong numbers to key threats such as poor water quality and climate change. They emphasize the need to protect seagrass meadows, particularly those in deeper waters, as they serve as crucial habitats for the species. The survey work is supported by the federal government, which has allocated additional funding for ongoing research in Hervey Bay.

While the decline in the Hervey Bay population may be temporary, the overall decline observed across approximately half of the Great Barrier Reef underscores the urgency for conservation efforts. Preserving and understanding seagrass habitats is crucial to ensure the long-term survival of dugongs in the region.

קוואלן:
– The research conducted by James Cook University
– Statement from Chris Cleguer, lead dugong researcher at the university’s Centre for Tropical Water and Aquatic Ecosystem Research

By ראבערט ענדרו

פֿאַרבונדענע פּאָסטן

וויסנשאַפט

נאַסאַ פּאָוסטפּאָנעס די קאַטער פון פּסיטשע אַסטערויד מיסיע צו דערהייַנטיקן די טרוסטער קאַנפיגיעריישאַן

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס גבריאל באטע
וויסנשאַפט

די ופדעקונג פון אַן אלטע ים טשערעפּאַכע פאָססיל גיט ינסייט אין עוואָלוטיאָנאַרי געשיכטע

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס Mampho Brescia
וויסנשאַפט

פארשטאנד קיכלעך און פּריוואַטקייט פּאַלאַסיז

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס Mampho Brescia

איר מיסט

וויסנשאַפט

נאַסאַ פּאָוסטפּאָנעס די קאַטער פון פּסיטשע אַסטערויד מיסיע צו דערהייַנטיקן די טרוסטער קאַנפיגיעריישאַן

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס גבריאל באטע קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
וויסנשאַפט

די ופדעקונג פון אַן אלטע ים טשערעפּאַכע פאָססיל גיט ינסייט אין עוואָלוטיאָנאַרי געשיכטע

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס Mampho Brescia קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
וויסנשאַפט

פארשטאנד קיכלעך און פּריוואַטקייט פּאַלאַסיז

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס Mampho Brescia קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
וויסנשאַפט

אלטע טייך פלאַדז אין גאַנגעטיק פּליין צושטעלן ינסייץ אין צוקונפֿט סופּער-פלאַדז

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס ראבערט ענדרו קסנומקס באַמערקונגען