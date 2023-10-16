שטאָט לעבן

די טוויסטעד פאָרעם פון די מילקי וועג דערקלערט דורך האַרוואַרד אַסטראָנאָמערס

ByMampho Brescia

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס
A new study by astronomers at the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard and Smithsonian has shed light on the mysterious warped shape of the Milky Way. Previously, scientists had observed that the Milky Way’s edges were flared and twisted, but the cause of this phenomenon remained unknown. However, the Harvard astronomers have now performed calculations that provide compelling evidence suggesting that the Milky Way is surrounded by an irregular halo of dark matter.

The researchers used models to calculate the orbits of stars within a tilted, oblong dark matter halo and found that it closely matched the observed shape of the galaxy. This discovery supports the hypothesis that the Milky Way has experienced a collision with another galaxy in the past.

The findings also have implications for our understanding of dark matter itself. Dark matter, which makes up around 80 percent of the galaxy’s mass, does not interact with light and is therefore invisible. By studying the shape of the dark matter halo, scientists may be able to gain insights into the properties and particle nature of dark matter.

The discovery of the twisted shape of the Milky Way and its connection to dark matter could revolutionize our understanding of galaxy formation and the nature of the universe. Furthermore, these findings may pave the way for new techniques to study dark matter, allowing scientists to probe the mysteries of the invisible substance that dominates the universe.

Overall, this study provides a significant advancement in our understanding of the Milky Way and dark matter, offering new insights into the evolution of galaxies and the fundamental nature of the universe.

Source: “A tilted dark halo origin of the Galactic disk warp and flare” by Jiwon Jesse Han, Charlie Conroy, and Lars Hernquist. Nature Astronomy, 14 September 2023.

