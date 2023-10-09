שטאָט לעבן

פליסיק ליקס פון רוסיש טייל פון ISS, Crew Safe

Byגבריאל באטע

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס
Liquid coolant has leaked from the Russian portion of the International Space Station (ISS), but the crew members are not in danger, according to the Russian space agency Roscosmos. The leak occurred in the Nauka module’s external radiator circuit, which was delivered to the station in 2012. Roscosmos reassured the public that there was no immediate threat to the orbiting laboratory.

Last month, two Russian cosmonauts and an American astronaut returned to Earth after spending a year on the ISS. Originally, the mission was scheduled to last only six months. However, a leak in the Soyuz spacecraft occurred, possibly due to a small meteorite impact. As a result, a new rocket was sent without a crew to replace the Soyuz and carry out the remainder of the mission.

During their year-long stay, the Russian and American crew members worked together amidst increasing tensions between their respective nations. The conflict in Ukraine has strained relations between Washington and Moscow, making the cooperation on the ISS a notable example of collaboration.

The coolant leak is an unexpected occurrence, but Roscosmos has assured the public that the crew’s safety is not at risk. Investigations will be carried out to determine the cause of the leak and to prevent similar incidents in the future.

