רוסיש אָפּשניט פון אינטערנאַציאָנאַלער ספעיס סטאנציע יקספּיריאַנסיז דריט קאָאָלאַנט רינען אין אַ יאָר

The Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) encountered its third coolant leak in less than a year, casting doubt on the reliability of Russia’s space program. The incident occurred when flakes of frozen coolant were observed in a live feed of the orbital lab provided by NASA, along with radio communication between US mission control and astronauts. The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, confirmed the leak in a statement and reassured that the crew and the station were not in immediate danger.

The coolant leak originated from the external radiator circuit of the Nauka module, also known as the Multipurpose Laboratory Module-Upgrade (MLM), which was delivered to the ISS in 2012. NASA requested the crew to investigate the situation, and NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli later reported that the leak was coming from Nauka’s backup radiator.

NASA confirmed that the crew was never at risk and that the primary radiator on Nauka was functioning normally. As a precaution, the crew was instructed to close the shutters on the US segment windows to prevent potential contamination. This marks the third coolant leak on the Russian side of the ISS in under a year.

Previous incidents of coolant leaks occurred in December 2022 and mid-February, involving a Soyuz spacecraft and the Russian Progress MS-21 cargo ship, respectively. The recurring leaks have raised questions about their cause, as multiple leaks are unlikely to be caused by meteorites. Space analyst Jonathan McDowell suggested that a systematic issue may be to blame, potentially involving a subcontractor.

The reliability of Russian space systems has been called into question, compounded by the failed Moon probe in August. The Russian space sector has been grappling with funding shortages, failures, and corruption scandals in recent years. Despite these challenges, the ISS remains a symbol of ongoing cooperation between Russia and the United States amidst tensions and sanctions.

מאָקער: Agence France-Presse