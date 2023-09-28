שטאָט לעבן

טשיינאַ ס טשיף ססיענטיסט פֿראגן Chandrayaan-3 מאָאָן לאַנדינג פון ינדיאַ

Byגבריאל באטע

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס
The chief scientist of China’s first lunar mission, Ouyang Ziyuan, has raised doubts about India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission, which was celebrated as a source of national pride. According to Ziyuan, the Chandrayaan-3 lander did not touch down on the Moon’s southern pole as claimed by India’s space agency, ISRO.

Ziyuan suggests that the lander actually landed 619 kilometers away from the polar region, far from the Moon’s south pole. His argument is based on his perception of the Moon’s south pole, which he believes to be smaller due to the planet’s tilt of only 1.5 degrees. While NASA designates 80 to 90 degrees as the Moon’s south pole, Ziyuan calculates that it lies between 88.5 to 90 degrees.

India had previously announced that the Chandrayaan-3 lander would touch down at approximately 70 degrees latitude. However, Ziyuan’s claims contradict this information. It is worth noting that India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission aimed to land a space probe on the lunar south pole, marking a historic milestone for the country.

India has been making efforts to revive the Vikram lander and Pragyaan rover, which entered hibernation after its unsuccessful landing attempt. The Indian space agency, ISRO, has been persistently attempting to establish communication with the lander and rover before the next sunset on the Moon which will occur on October 6.

קוואלן:

– Chandrayaan-3 mission: https://www.isro.gov.in/chandrayaan-3-mission

– China’s lunar mission: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chinese_Lunar_Exploration_Program

