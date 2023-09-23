שטאָט לעבן

אַנוויילד ניו טעטשנאָלאָגיעס און די מאַכט פון אַי

וויסנשאַפט

Isro אַווייץ ענטפער פון Chandrayaan-3 Lander און Rover אויף די לבנה

Byוויקי סטאַווראָפּאָולאָו

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס
Isro אַווייץ ענטפער פון Chandrayaan-3 Lander און Rover אויף די לבנה

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is still waiting for a response from the lander (Vikram) and rover (Pragyan) of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, three days after sunrise on the Moon. Isro Chairman, S Somanath, stated that there has been no signal so far, but there is still hope that the systems may wake up in the future. During the lunar day, which lasts for 14 Earth days, there is continuous sunlight, causing the temperature to increase. This increase in temperature may warm up the systems on the lander and rover, giving them a chance to wake up even on the 14th day.

If the systems do wake up, there are multiple advantages to be gained. One of the primary benefits would be the ability to repeat in-situ experiments. Experiment data collected from different locations on the Moon’s surface would provide a better representation of the terrain and its characteristics. Additionally, other instruments, such as the Radio Anatomy of Moon Bound Hypersensitive Ionosphere and Atmosphere, would benefit from probing the Moon from different locations and different times.

Even if the lander and rover do not wake up, the Chandrayaan-3 mission can still be considered successful. It achieved its mission objectives of demonstrating safe and soft landing, rover mobility, and conducting in-situ scientific experiments. The data already collected from the awake systems will provide valuable information.

Isro scientists believe that having a second innings for Vikram and Pragyan would be a bonus for the mission, but the primary goals have already been achieved. The equatorial region of the Moon has been extensively studied, and obtaining data from multiple locations would enrich our understanding of the lunar surface.

קוואלן:
– Sunrise on Moon, Isro has heard nothing from Chandrayaan-3 lander (Vikram) and rover (Pragyan) – Times of India

By וויקי סטאַווראָפּאָולאָו

פֿאַרבונדענע פּאָסטן

וויסנשאַפט

פנימער זענען שווער צו דערקענען: עוואַלושאַן אָדער געלערנט נאַטור?

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס Mampho Brescia
וויסנשאַפט

אַסטראָנאָמערס אַנטדעקן מאַסיוו און סאָליד שטיל גאַלאַקסי ניצן JWST

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס Mampho Brescia
וויסנשאַפט

די גענעטיק פּאַראַדאָקס פון סוואַלבאַרד ריינדיר: אַדאַפּטינג צו עקסטרעם לעבעדיק טנאָים

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס גבריאל באטע

איר מיסט

וויסנשאַפט

פנימער זענען שווער צו דערקענען: עוואַלושאַן אָדער געלערנט נאַטור?

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס Mampho Brescia קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
וויסנשאַפט

אַסטראָנאָמערס אַנטדעקן מאַסיוו און סאָליד שטיל גאַלאַקסי ניצן JWST

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס Mampho Brescia קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
וויסנשאַפט

די גענעטיק פּאַראַדאָקס פון סוואַלבאַרד ריינדיר: אַדאַפּטינג צו עקסטרעם לעבעדיק טנאָים

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס גבריאל באטע קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
וויסנשאַפט

אַדוואַנסמאַנץ אין לאָנדזשעוואַטי פאָרשונג

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס Mampho Brescia קסנומקס באַמערקונגען