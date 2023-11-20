New Approach: Chinese Scientists Develop Robotic AI Chemist to Extract Oxygen on Mars

NASA’s Perseverance rover recently made history by successfully extracting oxygen from CO2 in Mars’ atmosphere, but Chinese scientists are taking a different approach to tackle the oxygen supply challenge. In a groundbreaking paper published in Nature Synthesis, researchers from the University of Science and Technology of China are developing an automated system that utilizes solar energy to produce oxygen from Martian water.

While electrolysis is a common method on Earth to extract oxygen from water by running an electric current through it, Mars poses unique challenges due to different conditions. The Chinese scientists are seeking to employ catalysts to overcome this hurdle. However, the search for the appropriate catalysts on Mars is no small task, with over three million potential options available.

To tackle this problem, the research team has developed a fully automated, robotic AI system capable of conducting the entire process without human intervention. This system utilizes samples of Martian meteorites as a feedstock for the analysis and synthesis of potential catalysts, optimization, and testing. By leveraging robotics and AI, the researchers have significantly expedited the process, which would have taken humans an estimated 2,000 years to complete using traditional trial and error methods.

The use of robotic chemistry for extraterrestrial exploration is not new. Previous research has demonstrated the success of autonomous robots in tackling complex chemical spaces. In a notable study from 2020, researchers used a mobile robot to search for improved photocatalysts for hydrogen production from water.

In this proof of concept study, the automated system successfully delivered an exceptional catalyst made up of several metals. The catalyst demonstrated effectiveness in catalyzing the oxygen evolution reaction and was able to operate at the typical surface temperature on Mars.

This breakthrough in automated material discovery and synthesis holds immense potential for the future of Mars exploration. The researchers envision that the established protocol and system can advance not only the extraction of oxygen but also the synthesis of chemicals for the occupation and exploration of extraterrestrial planets.

אָפֿט געשטעלטע פֿראגן (FAQ)

Q: How did NASA’s Perseverance rover extract oxygen from Mars?

A: NASA’s Perseverance rover extracted oxygen from CO2 in Mars’ atmosphere using a complex process.

Q: How are Chinese scientists approaching the challenge of extracting oxygen on Mars?

A: Chinese scientists are developing an automated system that utilizes solar energy to produce oxygen from Martian water, employing catalysts to overcome the challenges of Martian conditions.

Q: Why is finding the appropriate catalyst on Mars a significant challenge?

A: Mars offers over three million potential catalyst options, making it impractical for humans to search through them manually due to the communication delay between Mars and Earth.