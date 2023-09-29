שטאָט לעבן

אַנוויילד ניו טעטשנאָלאָגיעס און די מאַכט פון אַי

וויסנשאַפט

די ALICE עקספּערימענט מעסטן די לעבן פון היפּערטריטאָנס מיט פּינטלעכקייַט

Byוויקי סטאַווראָפּאָולאָו

סעפטעמבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס
די ALICE עקספּערימענט מעסטן די לעבן פון היפּערטריטאָנס מיט פּינטלעכקייַט

A recent study conducted by the ALICE collaboration at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider (LHC) has measured the lifetime of a hypertriton, a tritium nucleus with a replaced neutron, with remarkable precision. Hypertritons are a type of hypernucleus that contain a Lambda hyperon and have been the focus of extensive research since their discovery in the 1950s.

The ALICE collaboration, a research group that studies nuclear collisions, used the LHC to collect data on hypertritons and antihypertritons decaying in (anti)3He and a charged pion during 2018. Using advanced computational techniques, the researchers were able to analyze the data and measure the hypertriton lifetime and the separation energy of the Lambda particle.

These precise measurements are vital for understanding the properties of hypertritons and refining our understanding of Λ-nucleon interactions, which play a role in neutron star properties. Additionally, the measurements provide insight into the structure of hypertritons, specifically their level of binding.

The results of this study are consistent with a loosely bound hypertriton, which helps to constrain hyperon-nucleon interaction models. The ALICE collaboration’s measurements add valuable information to the field of hypernuclear physics and pave the way for further exploration of these unique nuclear complexes.

קוואלן:
- פיזיקאַל איבערבליק בריוו: https://journals.aps.org/prl/abstract/10.1103/PhysRevLett.126.182301

By וויקי סטאַווראָפּאָולאָו

פֿאַרבונדענע פּאָסטן

וויסנשאַפט

ינדיאַ הצלחה לאַנד קראַפט לעבן לונער דרום פּאָול

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס Mampho Brescia
וויסנשאַפט

טשיינאַ צו קאַטער Queqiao-2 צו שטיצן לונאַר קאָמוניקאַציע

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס וויקי סטאַווראָפּאָולאָו
וויסנשאַפט

אַן ינאַווייטיוו וועראַבאַל פּאַטש פֿאַר קעסיידערדיק מאָניטאָרינג פון גלוקאָוס

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס Mampho Brescia

איר מיסט

וויסנשאַפט

ינדיאַ הצלחה לאַנד קראַפט לעבן לונער דרום פּאָול

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס Mampho Brescia קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
וויסנשאַפט

טשיינאַ צו קאַטער Queqiao-2 צו שטיצן לונאַר קאָמוניקאַציע

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס וויקי סטאַווראָפּאָולאָו קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
וויסנשאַפט

אַן ינאַווייטיוו וועראַבאַל פּאַטש פֿאַר קעסיידערדיק מאָניטאָרינג פון גלוקאָוס

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס Mampho Brescia קסנומקס באַמערקונגען
וויסנשאַפט

א העכסט סענסיטיוו און סטאַביל פלעקסאַבאַל עלעקטראָטשעמיקאַל סענסער פֿאַר ביאָמאַרקער דעטעקשאַן

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס Mampho Brescia קסנומקס באַמערקונגען