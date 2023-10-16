די מיסטעריע פון ​​אַסטערויד 33 פּאָליהימניאַ: אַ פאַרבאָרגן עלעמענט?

Scientists have long been fascinated by space objects that may contain never-before-seen heavy elements. One such object of interest is the asteroid 33 Polyhymnia, which appears to be denser than any known elements on the periodic table.

The densest naturally occurring stable element on Earth is osmium, with a density of 22.59 grams per cubic centimeter. In contrast, the original measurements of 33 Polyhymnia suggest a weight of 75.28 g/cm3, a number so dense that researchers initially considered it unrealistic.

What makes this asteroid particularly intriguing is the possibility that it may be hiding an element with an atomic number higher than any observed on the periodic table. Currently, the highest atomic number element is 118, but scientists speculate that 33 Polyhymnia could potentially contain an element with an atomic number as high as 164.

The stability of elements beyond atomic number 118 is still unknown. Theoretical work suggests that there may be an “island of nuclear stability” around atomic number 164, where superheavy elements could exist without undergoing rapid radioactive decay.

Experts believe that if a theoretical element with atomic number 164 does exist on asteroid 33 Polyhymnia, it would likely have a density range of 36-68.4 g/cm3. However, further research and analysis are necessary to confirm these speculations.

The asteroid is located in the asteroid belt, a region between Mars and Jupiter where many fascinating space objects reside. NASA’s Psyche spacecraft is currently on its way to study an asteroid named Psyche, which is also located in the asteroid belt. The recent discovery of water and carbon on asteroid Bennu further emphasizes the importance of studying asteroids found within our solar system.

As scientists and researchers continue to delve into the mysteries of space, asteroids like 33 Polyhymnia hold the potential to unlock secrets about the existence of undiscovered heavy elements. It is only a matter of time before these celestial bodies capture the attention of NASA and entrepreneurs alike, fueling further exploration and discovery in the realm of space science.

