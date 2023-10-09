שטאָט לעבן

אלטע בוים רינגס אַנטדעקן קאָלאָסאַל זונ - שטורעם מיט 14,300 יאָר צוריק

Byגבריאל באטע

אקטאבער קסנומקס, קסנומקס
A groundbreaking discovery by an international team of scientists has revealed a colossal spike in radiocarbon levels approximately 14,300 years ago, shedding light on the biggest solar storm ever identified. The research, detailed in the publication “Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society A: Mathematical Physical and Engineering Sciences,” involved measuring radiocarbon levels in ancient tree rings found in the French Alps.

By examining individual tree rings, researchers were able to identify a remarkable radiocarbon spike dating back 14,300 years. The spike, caused by an immense solar storm that discharged a significant amount of energetic particles into Earth’s atmosphere, was compared with beryllium measurements obtained from Greenland ice cores.

The study identified this newly discovered solar storm as the largest of its kind, surpassing previously identified events by twice their size. These solar storms, known as Miyake Events, have occurred nine times over the last 15,000 years but have never been directly observed.

The findings of this research have raised concerns about the potential catastrophic impact of similar solar storms on our modern technological society. Edouard Bard, lead author of the study, highlighted the connection between extreme solar events and radiocarbon production, emphasizing the devastating consequences these storms could have on modern infrastructure such as telecommunications, satellite systems, and electricity grids.

Tim Heaton, professor of Applied Statistics at the University of Leeds, underlined the potential for permanent damage to transformers in electricity grids, navigation and communication satellites, and increased radiation risks to astronauts during super storms.

Understanding and predicting extreme solar events is crucial for safeguarding Earth’s communication and energy infrastructure. Despite advances in solar observation, there is still much to learn about the behavior of the sun, the causes of these storms, and their predictability.

The discovery of well-preserved trees facilitated by dendrochronology not only provides insights into past environmental changes but also offers an uncharted timeline of solar activity. It underscores the urgency of comprehending the risks posed by extreme solar storms to modern society and highlights the need for further research in this field.

קוואלן:
– Phys.org
– “Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society A: Mathematical Physical and Engineering Sciences”

