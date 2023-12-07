Optibrium’s Breakthrough Study in Predicting Drug Metabolism

Optibrium, a leading developer of software and AI solutions for drug discovery, has recently published a groundbreaking study in the journal Xenobiotica. The study introduces a novel method that significantly improves the prediction of routes of metabolism and metabolites in early drug discovery.

The accurate prediction of drug metabolism is crucial in preventing late-stage drug candidate failures and the withdrawal of approved drugs. By accurately predicting the dominant pathways of metabolism at an early stage, the chances of drug success can be greatly improved.

The study begins by describing the development and validation of Optibrium’s innovative WhichEnzymeTM model. This model successfully predicts the enzyme families that are most likely to metabolize a drug candidate. Additionally, Optibrium combines this new model with their previously published models, including regioselectivity models for key Phase I and Phase II drug-metabolizing enzymes. These models utilize quantum mechanical simulations and machine learning methods to predict sites of metabolism and resulting metabolites. Another important model, the WhichP450 model, predicts the specific Cytochrome P450 isoforms responsible for a compound’s metabolism.

Using these combined model outputs, Optibrium presents a new method for determining the most likely routes of metabolism and the corresponding metabolites that can be experimentally observed. The study shows that this method exhibits high sensitivity in identifying reported metabolites and offers higher precision compared to alternative methods for predicting in vivo metabolite profiles. This advancement allows researchers to identify compounds with improved metabolic stability and enhanced safety profiles, reinforcing Optibrium’s recently launched StarDrop Metabolism module.

Dr. Mario Öeren, the Principal Scientist at Optibrium, expresses excitement about the study’s findings. He notes, “Our latest study represents six years of focused research, resulting in a practical model that enables users to predict metabolic pathways for a wide range of drug-like compounds. Through carefully curated datasets and our signature reactivity-accessibility approach, we have developed accurate isoform-specific regioselectivity models for the vital Phase I and Phase II enzyme families.”

The publication of this study marks a significant milestone in the field of drug discovery, providing researchers with a powerful tool for predicting drug metabolism. Optibrium’s breakthrough method offers new insights and innovative solutions that could revolutionize the efficiency and success rates of pharmaceutical development.

For more information on Optibrium or the StarDrop Metabolism module, you can visit their website at https://optibrium.com/project/metabolism-module/, contact [email protected], or call +44 1223 815900.