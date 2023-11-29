AI Research Sides with Volcanoes in the Debate on Dinosaur Extinction

New findings from Dartmouth University researchers reveal that the extinction of dinosaurs and most other life on land 66 million years ago may have been primarily caused by volcanic activity. While the widespread belief has been that a catastrophic asteroid impact, known as the Chicxulub event, was responsible for the end of the Cretaceous era, this new research challenges that consensus.

The AI developed by graduate student Alex Cox and Dartmouth professor Brenhin Keller used climate models to explore the Cretaceous-Paleogene mass extinction. By running the models in reverse, the AI aimed to identify the cause based solely on statistics and minimal prior information. After analyzing 300,000 scenarios, the model concluded that the Deccan Traps, an immense volcanic basalt region in India, played a crucial role in the extinction event.

Over a period of 300,000 years, the Deccan Traps released an astounding amount of carbon dioxide and sulfur into the atmosphere—10.4 trillion tons and 9.3 trillion tons, respectively. The AI model suggests that this massive release of gases disrupted the climate, leading to a gradual decline in biological diversity over thousands of years.

Although the model acknowledges that the Chicxulub impact had an immediate impact on plant and animal species, causing a drop in organic carbon in the oceans, it did not detect a significant increase in carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide in the atmosphere following the impact.

While these findings provide compelling evidence for the role of volcanic activity in the dinosaur extinction, the ongoing debate among paleontologists is unlikely to be settled definitively. AI models depend on the data they are fed, and given the limited information available, there is a possibility that additional factors influenced the extinction.

This groundbreaking research, published in Science, opens up new avenues for exploration and challenges long-held beliefs about the demise of dinosaurs.