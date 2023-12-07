Izikhululo zeenqwelomoya zaseHouston ziqhuba iiProjekthi zoLwandiso olukhulu kunye nokuhlaziya

The airports in Houston are undergoing significant development to accommodate an increasing number of travelers. There are both short-term and long-term projects in progress, each with its own implications for passengers.

In the short term, there will be overnight closures of parts of North Terminal Road at Bush Airport. These closures are necessary to facilitate the construction of a baggage handling system bridge. Once completed, this new system will span over one and a half miles and have the capacity to process 2,400 bags per hour. Additionally, a 157-foot-long bridge will be constructed as part of this project. Travelers should expect detours and possible delays between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. until December 8. It is advised that passengers with late night or early morning flights arrive at the airport early to allow for these disruptions.

For those traveling to Terminals C, D, or E, extra time should be allotted for navigating around ongoing construction. Cars approaching Bush Airport from Will Clayton Parkway will be redirected to enter the airport via JFK Boulevard. Passengers departing from Terminal D after 9 p.m. may experience delays as a result of the construction activity.

Looking ahead to the long term, United Airlines recently announced a $2.6 billion plan for the renovation and expansion of Terminal B. This project will create 1,500 new jobs for United in Houston, in addition to 4,000 construction jobs. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner praised the airline’s collaboration with the city, emphasizing its positive impact on the local economy and global connectivity.

The United project will involve the installation of a new baggage system, the construction of a new United Club, and the expansion of gate capacity at Bush Airport by 40%. These improvements aim to accommodate a larger volume of travelers during peak travel dates. The project is scheduled for completion in 2026, just in time for the FIFA World Cup that summer.

These developments at Houston airports signify the city’s commitment to enhancing travel experiences and fostering economic growth. With ongoing construction and expansion, passengers can expect improved facilities and greater convenience in the years to come.