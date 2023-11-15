Ingqokelela eNtsha ye-G-Shock isebenzisane neCharles Darwin Foundation

When it comes to luxury watches, most people envision timepieces made from precious metals with intricate automatic movements. However, there are exceptions that challenge this perception. The renowned G-Shock line has always been synonymous with durability and reliability, making it the perfect choice for an everyday watch.

Now, G-Shock has unveiled a new collection in collaboration with the Charles Darwin Foundation. The GW-B5600 model introduces three new finishes, including two black models and one yellow variant. Each watch is associated with a different animal and showcases this through the watch face and backlight. The animals featured are the hammerhead shark, Darwin’s finch, and the Galapagos giant tortoise.

To further emphasize the partnership, the Charles Darwin Foundation logo is engraved on the case back of each watch. Additionally, the band includes the phrase “I support Galapagos conservation” in Spanish. With every purchase, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the foundation, supporting its important conservation efforts.

Internally, the GW-B5600 model features the same module as the standard G-Shock model. This allows users to connect their watch to the Casio app on their smartphone for automatic time adjustment and easy setting of the watch. Other notable features include a 5-setting world time function, a stopwatch, a timer, 5 daily alarms, an hourly time signal, an LED backlight, and a full automatic calendar that extends until the year 2099.

In terms of battery life, the GW-B5600 offers approximately 10 months of charge time with regular use. However, a power-saving mode can extend the battery life up to 22 months when stored in total darkness. Furthermore, for those who prefer not to connect their watch to a smartphone, the watch maintains an accuracy of +/-15 seconds per month.

The new G-Shock GW-B5600 collection will be available soon, offering watch enthusiasts a unique and environmentally conscious option to add to their collections.

FAQ:

Q: What animals are featured in the new G-Shock collection?

A: The new G-Shock collection features animals such as the hammerhead shark, Darwin’s finch, and the Galapagos giant tortoise.

Q: How does the collaboration support conservation efforts?

A: With every purchase of the G-Shock GW-B5600 model, a portion of the proceeds is donated to the Charles Darwin Foundation, which supports Galapagos conservation.

Q: What features does the GW-B5600 model offer?

A: The GW-B5600 model offers features such as a 5-setting world time function, a stopwatch, a timer, 5 daily alarms, an hourly time signal, an LED backlight, and a full automatic calendar.