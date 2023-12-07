Umtya wobusela beMoto bubangela uloyiko kwiNqila yaseDelaware

In a series of unsettling events, residents in Upper Chichester Township have been rocked by a string of car thefts and break-ins that occurred during the early hours of Monday morning. Local police are currently investigating the incidents, meticulously analyzing video footage and following up on tips in hopes of identifying the culprits responsible for the crimes.

The break-ins took place around 2 a.m. on Euclid Avenue, East Helms Manor, and Meetinghouse Road, leaving the community in a state of frustration and confusion. Some residents have expressed fear and deep concern as the crimes hit too close to home. Tiffany and Allen Hansell were left in disbelief upon discovering that Allen’s Ford Explorer had been stolen, while another one of their vehicles had been rummaged through. Their toddler’s car seat was carelessly tossed onto the road, intensifying their shock. The couple promptly reported the incident to the local police, who, in turn, confirmed at least three additional stolen cars and several other break-ins.

Security footage obtained by Action News captured the Hansells’ SUV being driven through the neighborhood, along with two unidentified individuals trespassing on a neighbor’s property armed with flashlights. The situation has left residents on edge, with Vincent DiMaggio, whose car was also stolen, calling the situation “ridiculous.” DiMaggio and his girlfriend were awoken by the sound of their vehicles being taken from their driveway. While he managed to track down his girlfriend’s stolen Kia with GPS to a street in Wilmington, Delaware, the ordeal took an even more surreal turn. DiMaggio witnessed the thief driving by in his stolen car as he stood alongside the police officers. Despite a pursuit, the police were unable to apprehend the culprit.

The Upper Chichester Township police are collaborating with the authorities in Delaware, as evident by their confirmation of a pursuit occurring in the neighboring state. In addition, security photos obtained from a gas station in Wilmington reveal a masked individual who may have attempted to use DiMaggio’s girlfriend’s credit card.

The repercussions of these crimes extend beyond the loss of vehicles; DiMaggio, a bricklayer, finds himself out $2,000 worth of tools he stored in his car. The sense of violation and unease among the neighbors is palpable, leaving them to question what may come next. With concerns mounting, residents are urging local law enforcement to increase patrols in the area to deter further criminal activity.

As the investigation continues, Upper Chichester Township police are appealing to the public for any information regarding the identities of the suspects involved. Any relevant leads should be reported to the authorities as soon as possible.